Katie Knorovsky Named Managing Editor at Hidden Compass

06/02/2020

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where most publications are shrinking, Hidden Compass, an award-winning quarterly magazine on exploration, is expanding. This week, the California-based startup is announcing Katie Knorovsky as its new managing editor.

Katie Knorovsky, editor of Hidden Compass

With roughly 15 years of experience writing and editing for the National Geographic Society, Knorovsky brings a wealth of knowledge to Hidden Compass. Her hire marks a significant step toward the publication's unveiling of an innovative crowd-funded model in the fall.

With roughly 15 years of experience writing and editing for the National Geographic Society, Knorovsky brings a wealth of knowledge to Hidden Compass. Her hire marks a significant step toward the publication's unveiling of an innovative crowd-funded model in the fall.

"After three years of deep involvement with the stories that appear in our magazine, Co-founder Sabine Bergmann and I are ready to hand the reins to another editorial expert," says Co-founder Sivani Babu. "Having Katie Knorovsky shepherd our pieces through the editorial process will allow us co-founders the time to really gear up for our big launch in the fall."

Though Hidden Compass is barely three years old, its quarterly stories have already earned more than a dozen travel writing awards and have been recognized by The Best American Travel Writing series. But it's the company's business structure that has paved the way for growth. The founders are working to break the publishing industry's over-reliance on user data and advertising revenue by creating what they call an "antidote" to clickbait.

"I connect deeply with the Hidden Compass mission and am thrilled to join the team," Knorovsky says. "Now more than ever, helping to expand the world through narrative travel journalism is a privilege I am honored to take on."

Knorovsky is primed to help chart the course of this promisingly unconventional publication. Having championed the expertise of countless global explorers, from space archaeologists to glaciologists, Knorovsky is no stranger to what drives Hidden Compass' co-founders.

"Every day, we're getting closer to realizing our mission: to not only introduce you to the heroes you should have, but invite you to partner with them," says Co-founder Sabine Bergmann. "Katie Knorovsky will help us make badass nerd the new flavor of influencer."

More information: https://www.hiddencompass.net

About Hidden Compass:

Hidden Compass was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Barbara and Berkeley, California. It was co-founded by award-winning journalist and photographer Sivani Babu and award-winning journalist and editor Sabine Bergmann. Hidden Compass is a publication that showcases scientists, explorers, artists and journalists, and invites the public to partner with these heroes.

News Source: Hidden Compass

Related link: https://www.hiddencompass.net

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/katie-knorovsky-named-managing-editor-at-hidden-compass/
