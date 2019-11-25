Kato Hong Kong : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS - TENANCY AGREEMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kato (Hong Kong) Holdings Limited

嘉濤（香港）控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2189)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS

TENANCY AGREEMENTS

THE TENANCY AGREEMENTS

On 25 November 2019, Oriental Chinese, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Tenancy Agreements as tenant with CHCP Investment as landlord in respect of the Premises for the operation of Fai To Sino West Home for a fixed term of three years commencing on 1 August 2020 and expiring on 31 July 2023 (both days inclusive) with two options to renew for a further term of three years each commencing on 1 August 2023 and expiring on 31 July 2026 (both days inclusive) and a further term of three years commencing on 1 August 2026 and expiring on 31 July 2029.

IMPLICATION UNDER THE LISTING RULES

Pursuant to HKFRS 16, the entering into of the Tenancy Agreements will require the Group to recognise the fixed portion of the lease fee for the Premises as the right- of-use assets with a cost of approximately HK$84.1 million at initial recognition and a corresponding lease liability which represented the present value of the future lease payments. Thus, entering into the Tenancy Agreements and the transactions contemplated thereunder will be regarded as deemed acquisition of asset by the Group.

As one of the percentage ratios calculated under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules in respect of the Tenancy Agreements exceeds 5% but less than 25%, the transactions contemplated under the Tenancy Agreements constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and is therefore subject to reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.