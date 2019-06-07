Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Katten Sponsors Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 02:48pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP announced today that the firm will continue supporting Special Olympics Southern California as it celebrates its 50th anniversary of enriching the lives of people with intellectual disabilities through sports, health and leadership programs.

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP (PRNewsfoto/Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP)

Katten is a major sponsor of the Summer Games and the event's Honored Guest Pavilion on June 8 and 9 at California State University, Long Beach where admission is free and open to the public. The Summer Games attracts more than 1,100 Special Olympics athletes from across Southern California to compete in track and field, basketball, bocce, flag football, and swimming.

"We are looking forward to strengthening our partnership with Special Olympics by pledging our continued support and proudly cheering on the fine athletes who will compete this weekend," said Katten partner David Halberstadter, a member of the board of directors for Special Olympics Southern California. "Katten cares deeply about giving back to the community. Our investment in such a worthy organization is not just financial but also includes the active participation of our attorneys and business professionals."

Katten will participate in additional events throughout the year to benefit Special Olympics Southern California and its athletes including the We Run the City 5K/10K and Plane Pull fundraisers.

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial services, insolvency and restructuring, litigation, real estate, environmental and workplace safety, commercial finance, intellectual property, structured finance and securitization, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, including a third of the Fortune 100, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit www.kattenlaw.com.

Contact: 

Jackie Heard


+1.312.902.5450


jackie.heard@kattenlaw.com




Leonor Vivanco-Prengaman


+1.312.577.8371                                


leonor.vivanco-prengaman@kattenlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/katten-sponsors-special-olympics-southern-california-summer-games-300864029.html

SOURCE Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:14pFEDEX : to End U.S. Express Business With Amazon -- Update
DJ
03:13pDOVER : Hydro Systems' New White Paper Provides Insights on Hospitality and Healthcare Laundry Programs
PU
03:13pPTC : What's in Store for PLM Digital Transformation at LiveWorx 2019
PU
03:13pCISCO : Threat Roundup for May 31 to June 7
PU
03:09pTrump sees 'good chance' of Mexico migration deal as clock ticks down to tariffs
RE
03:09pUAE sees rise in 'impersonation attacks'
AQ
03:09pTC ENERGY : Court lifts injunction blocking Keystone XL oil pipeline
AQ
03:09pGENERAL MOTORS CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:06pNASDAQ : NASA Holds Press Conference at Nasdaq MarketSite to Open International Space Station to New Commercial Opportunities, Private Astronauts
AQ
03:05pTCF FINANCIAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About