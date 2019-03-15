Kay Properties Completes DST 1031 Offering in Baltimore, Maryland

LOS ANGELES and BALTIMORE, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties and Investments, LLC has completed another equity raise on a 100% occupied net lease property in Baltimore, MD.



The Maryland Medical DST offering is a 100% occupied DaVita Dialysis medical clinic located in Baltimore, MD. The property benefits from a long-term net lease corporately guaranteed by DaVita (NYSE: DVA) as well as that the offering is an all cash debt free investment. The DST investment was fully subscribed by multiple high net worth accredited investors throughout the country.

Kay Properties and Investments, LLC is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm with offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, New York City and Washington DC. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 114 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $9 Billion of DST real estate. Our firm typically has available 15-30 different DST investment options available from various DST sponsor companies for our clients to choose from, many of which are only available exclusively through Kay Properties. Our due diligence process allows our clients to understand the potential pros and cons of each offering in a way that provides them with the facts they need to make their own informed decisions. To learn more about Kay Properties please visit: www.kpi1031.com

Please note that diversification does not guarantee profits or guarantee protection against losses. This material does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can only be made by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please be aware that this material cannot and does not replace the Memorandum and is qualified in its entirety by the Memorandum.

IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. This material is not intended as tax or legal advice.

There are material risks associated with investing in real estate, Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. For an investor to qualify for any type of investment, there are both financial requirements and suitability requirements that must match specific objectives, goals and risk tolerances.

Securities offered through registered representatives of WealthForge Securities, LLC , Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities.