Kay Properties and Investments Helps Client Invest $10.42 Million in 1031 Exchange Solution

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties and Investments today announced the completion of another 1031 DST exchange on behalf of an investor located in Southern California. He is an active real estate owner and operator and has owned California real estate for decades. Kay Properties team members have had many discussions with the client over the years helping to educate and familiarize him with 1031 exchanges, DSTs and the Kay Properties process.



The Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 exchange investments were completed by Kay Properties and Investments team members Chay Lapin, Senior Vice President, and Orrin Barrow, Vice President.

Dwight Kay, founder and CEO of Kay Properties, stated, “Due to our volume of 1031 exchange business, we have had the ability to see a wide array of 1031 exchange transactions from investors throughout the country. This was another example of a real estate investor choosing to work with Kay Properties and the www.kpi1031.com marketplace due to our specialization in 1031 exchange and DST properties. The client appreciated our team approach, in-house counsel, due diligence and analysis team, transaction coordinator team and above all else that we are not just a financial advisor doing one or two exchanges per year — which places the investor in serious risk akin to a general practice doctor trying to perform open heart surgery. Rather, we specialize in 1031 and DST transactions having completed thousands of them over the years and with Kay Properties having been acknowledged many times by industry participants as one of, if not the, largest DST 1031 exchange providers by volume in the country.”

Chay Lapin, Senior Vice President of Kay Properties, stated, “As a national firm, we daily work with many investors wanting to grow their knowledge about the 1031 exchange as well as the options that are available to them. This investor initially approached us wanting to learn about the process of a 1031 exchange and what his options were. We spent years developing a relationship and reviewing solutions about his proposed selections as well as the potential benefits and potential risks of investing in real estate and DST 1031 properties.”

Lapin continued, "We strive to provide the highest level of premium service to all of our Kay Properties clients. We have a very comprehensive due diligence platform that reviews every DST on the www.kpi1031.com marketplace. We also have a dedicated team of analysts who daily review new DST offerings and DST sponsors. This particular client benefited greatly from not only understanding the DST marketplace but also the various ways he could potentially complete his exchange.”

Orrin Barrow, Vice President of Kay Properties, added, "This client had identified DSTs as a potential back-up strategy for his 1031 exchange. He spent years getting familiarized with the DST investment world and the way in which it could be used quickly and effectively as a back-up for a 1031 exchange. The client re-engaged Kay Properties as he neared his 45-day deadline for identifying properties. During the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been very hard for many institutions along with high-net-worth investors to obtain financing. The client was pleased not only with the speed in which we were able to facilitate but also that we had such a diverse option of 1031 exchange solutions for him to consider.”

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.



This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities.

*This is an example of the experience of one of our clients and may not be representative of the experience of other clients. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results.