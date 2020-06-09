Kay Properties and Investments Helps a Family Complete a $16,650,000 Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 Exchange

LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kay Properties and Investments today announced the completion of a 1031 DST exchange for a family of real estate investors into DST 1031 properties. The 1031 exchange clients utilized the Kay Properties 1031 DST marketplace at www.kpi1031.com for a number of months to educate themselves on how the DST would potentially fit within their portfolio.



The Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 exchange investments were completed by Kay Properties and Investments team members Chay Lapin, Senior Vice President, and Orrin Barrow, Vice President.



Dwight Kay, the founder and CEO of Kay Properties, stated, “We are pleased that we were able to provide a solution to these clients’ 1031 exchange by working with a number of DST sponsor companies on the www.kpi1031.com marketplace. We strive to utilize our expertise and knowledge gained from having participated in over $15 billion of DST investments to help guide clients and walk them through the potential pros and potential cons of DSTs. This continues to speak to the level of professionalism, access, expertise and 1031 DST industry knowledge that Kay Properties and our marketplace provide for investors.”



Chay Lapin, Senior Vice President of Kay Properties, stated, "As always, we look to provide a white-glove level of service to all of our 1031 exchange clients. We know that clients becoming familiar with the 1031 exchange process and all the different options available to them can be a daunting task. Our role is to help explain not only how the process works, but also how DSTs potentially fit within the overall needs of the client as well as to thoroughly walk the clients through the potential benefits and the risks of investing in real estate and DST investments.”



Orrin Barrow, Vice President of Kay Properties, stated, "The families were initially looking to just receive education about the 1031 exchange process and the options that Kay Properties had available to them. Like many of our large investors, this family approached with a number of different options for their 1031 exchange and wanted guidance that Kay Properties can bring to the table having been involved in thousands of DST transactions on behalf of clients with dozens of DST sponsor companies. After the exchange was completed some of these family members decided to again utilize the marketplace to complete additional 1031 transactions with us. Repeat 1031 exchange clients is one of the most rewarding experiences that we have been fortunate to have a long history of at Kay Properties.”



About Kay Properties and kpi1031.com

Kay Properties is a national Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment firm. The www.kpi1031.com platform provides access to the marketplace of DSTs from over 25 different sponsor companies, custom DSTs only available to Kay clients, independent advice on DST sponsor companies, full due diligence and vetting on each DST (typically 20-40 DSTs) and a DST secondary market. Kay Properties team members collectively have over 115 years of real estate experience, are licensed in all 50 states, and have participated in over $15 billion of DST 1031 investments.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior to investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC. Kay Properties and Investments, LLC and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. These testimonials may not be representative of the experience of other clients. These clients were not compensated for their testimonials. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment.

