Kaycha Group LLC : Declares Second-Quarter 2019 Dividend

Kaycha Group LLC approves cash dividend of $680,000 ($0.10 per unit) distribution to shareholders

The board of directors of Kaycha Group LLC today declared a 10-cent dividend, payable August 1, 2019, to members at the close of business on July 1, 2019. Kaycha Group LLC operates numerous cannabis focused businesses for both marijuana and hemp testing, including the medical efficacy software “MJ Buddy” and Kaycha Holdings LLC (d/b/a EVIO Labs) that operates three cannabis testing laboratories.

Kaycha Group LLC expects to payout at least one additional dividend to its shareholders in 2019 and is focused on expansion and revenue growth in 2020. The dividend paid by Kaycha Group LLC is in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Kaycha Group LLC reported that continuing operations resulted in 2019 projected revenues of $10,000,000. Kaycha Group will distribute $680,000 in August 2019 with earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.10 for the first six months of 2019.

“We are confident in the future of our Kaycha brands and focused on maximizing total shareholder return, of which the dividend remains a key component of our growth and success,” stated Christopher Martinez, Kaycha Group President and Co-Founder.

About Kaycha Group LLC:

At Kaycha Group, we apply science and technology with our global resources to bring services to the market that extend and significantly improve the efficacy of patient and product data in the cannabis industry. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and execution of our services. Our national portfolio includes testing services for marijuana and hemp derived products as well as software systems and technology specific to our industry. Every day, Kaycha Group colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance testing capabilities, patient safety, product efficacy, and solutions that challenge the current marketplace. Consistent with our mission to ensure patients consume products that are safe, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable testing services from coast to coast. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.eviolabsfl.com and www.mjbuddy.com.

DISCLOSURE NOTICE: The information contained in this release is as of July 1, 2019. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190703005561/en/