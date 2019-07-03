Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kaycha Group LLC : Declares Second-Quarter 2019 Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 05:19pm EDT

Kaycha Group LLC approves cash dividend of $680,000 ($0.10 per unit) distribution to shareholders

The board of directors of Kaycha Group LLC today declared a 10-cent dividend, payable August 1, 2019, to members at the close of business on July 1, 2019. Kaycha Group LLC operates numerous cannabis focused businesses for both marijuana and hemp testing, including the medical efficacy software “MJ Buddy” and Kaycha Holdings LLC (d/b/a EVIO Labs) that operates three cannabis testing laboratories.

Kaycha Group LLC expects to payout at least one additional dividend to its shareholders in 2019 and is focused on expansion and revenue growth in 2020. The dividend paid by Kaycha Group LLC is in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Kaycha Group LLC reported that continuing operations resulted in 2019 projected revenues of $10,000,000. Kaycha Group will distribute $680,000 in August 2019 with earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.10 for the first six months of 2019.

“We are confident in the future of our Kaycha brands and focused on maximizing total shareholder return, of which the dividend remains a key component of our growth and success,” stated Christopher Martinez, Kaycha Group President and Co-Founder.

About Kaycha Group LLC:

At Kaycha Group, we apply science and technology with our global resources to bring services to the market that extend and significantly improve the efficacy of patient and product data in the cannabis industry. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and execution of our services. Our national portfolio includes testing services for marijuana and hemp derived products as well as software systems and technology specific to our industry. Every day, Kaycha Group colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance testing capabilities, patient safety, product efficacy, and solutions that challenge the current marketplace. Consistent with our mission to ensure patients consume products that are safe, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable testing services from coast to coast. In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.eviolabsfl.com and www.mjbuddy.com.

DISCLOSURE NOTICE: The information contained in this release is as of July 1, 2019. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:13pBIRD CONSTRUCTION INC. : Announces Release Date And Conference Call For 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results
AQ
06:11pIGM FINANCIAL INC. : Announces June 2019 Investment Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management
AQ
06:10pPHILLIPS 66 : Bridger Pipeline, Liberty Pipeline and Red Oak Pipeline Announce Supplemental Open Season
BU
06:08pCLEVELAND CLIFFS : Amended Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
06:08pEMMIS COMMUNICATIONS : Announces First-Quarter Earnings Call and Annual Shareholders Meeting
PU
06:03pTARGET HOSPITALITY : Form4
PU
06:03pFIGEAC AERO : Full-year 2018/19 results
PU
06:03pGrupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 9.0% for the Month of June
GL
06:01pOBA Inducts 62-Year Banking Veteran Edgar B. Martin into Oregon Bankers Hall of Fame
BU
06:01pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Dynagas LNG Partners LP Investors of the Important Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500K to Contact the Firm – DLNG, DLNG-PA, DLNG-PB
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OBA Inducts 62-Year Banking Veteran Edgar B. Martin into Oregon Bankers Hall of Fame
2ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Dynagas LNG Partners LP Investors of the Important Lead Plai..
3NORTHWESTERN CORP : NORTHWESTERN : to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
4LGI HOMES INC : LGI Homes, Inc. Reports June and Record Breaking Second Quarter 2019 Home Closings and 2019 Se..
5Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 9.0% for the Month of June

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About