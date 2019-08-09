Log in
KazTransOil JSC : Standard & Poor's releases annual credit rating review of KazTransOil

08/09/2019

August 09, 2019


The international rating agency, S&P Global Ratings (hereinafter - the Agency), has published an annual credit rating review of 'KazTransOil' JSC (hereinafter - the Company) within the framework of which its basic scenario was updated. The Agency predicts stable operating performance and good creditworthiness of the Company in 2019. The rating by the Agency remains unchanged from the moment of its increase to the level 'BB' with the forecast 'Stable' in November 2018.

The Agency notes that the Company maintains a high level of financial flexibility due to its significant market share, good competitive position, lack of debt at the company level, as well as adequate cash management that allows generating positive cash liquidity to pay dividends and ensure all existing investment projects of the Company.

In addition, the current rating of the Company is still limited by the rating of the parent structure - JSC 'NC 'KazMunayGas' (hereinafter - KMG) ('BB', with the forecast 'Stable'), even though the Agency assesses Company's creditworthiness at the level of 'bb+'. The Company cannot be protected from the risks associated with its belonging to the KMG group; therefore, the Agency does not assign a subsidiary company a rating higher than the level of the parent structure.

The Agency informs that a positive action with respect to the Company's rating is possible in case of a similar rating action with respect to KMG.

The Company does not have any obligation to provide interested persons the documents legally translated into English or any other language. Documents posted on the website in English, are not legal translation.

Site users must use the translated documents only to get an idea about the content of the Company approved documents placed on the website in Kazakh and / or Russian.

The Company shall not be held responsible for the correctness of the findings of the person concerned as to the correctness and completeness of the translation of documents into English, as well as conclusions on the rights of the person concerned and / or obligations of the Company, made on the basis of the documents posted on the website in English.

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 04:50:09 UTC
