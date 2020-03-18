KazTransOil JSC : Yerbolat Mendybayev was elected a member of the Board of “KazTransOil” JSC

March 18, 2020
Since March 18, 2020, Yerbolat Mendybayev has been appointed Deputy General Director of KazTransOil JSC.
By the decision of the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC dated March 16, 2020, Yerbolat Mendybayev has been elected a member of the Board of KazTransOil JSC since March 18, 2020.
Yerbolat Mendibayev was born on November 12, 1965. In 1988, he graduated from the faculty of mechanical engineering at the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute V.I. Lenin on a specialty 'technology of mechanical engineering, machine tools, and cutting tools', qualification 'mechanical engineer'.
He started his career in August 1988 at a mechanical repair plant 'Caspian mining-and-metallurgical integrated works' production association as lathe- borer operator, foreman, engineer-technologist.
In 1996-2006, he worked in various positions in 'Yuzhnefteprovod' production association and CJSC 'NOTC 'KazTransOil'.
In the period from 2006 to March 2020- worked as deputy director of the Eastern branch of JSC 'KazTransOil» for commodity and transport operations, director of the transportation department, director of the main dispatching department, since February 3, 2020- on a part-time basis deputy general director of JSC 'KazTransOil'.
KazTransOil JSC is the national operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the main oil pipeline. It is a part of the «KazMunayGas» group of companies. It owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5.4 thousand km. Production facilities of KazTransOil JSC are located in Shymkent, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty and Aktobe regions of Kazakhstan. It transports oil to Kazakhstan's refineries and exports in 5 directions: «Atyrau - Samara» and «Kazakhstan-China» oil pipelines, Aktau port (loading oil into tankers), railway (loading into cistern), transshipment to the CPC system.
