KazTransOil JSC : Yerbolat Mendybayev was elected a member of the Board of “KazTransOil” JSC

03/18/2020 | 07:32am EDT

March 18, 2020


Since March 18, 2020, Yerbolat Mendybayev has been appointed Deputy General Director of KazTransOil JSC.

By the decision of the Board of Directors of KazTransOil JSC dated March 16, 2020, Yerbolat Mendybayev has been elected a member of the Board of KazTransOil JSC since March 18, 2020.

Yerbolat Mendibayev was born on November 12, 1965. In 1988, he graduated from the faculty of mechanical engineering at the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute V.I. Lenin on a specialty 'technology of mechanical engineering, machine tools, and cutting tools', qualification 'mechanical engineer'.

He started his career in August 1988 at a mechanical repair plant 'Caspian mining-and-metallurgical integrated works' production association as lathe- borer operator, foreman, engineer-technologist.

In 1996-2006, he worked in various positions in 'Yuzhnefteprovod' production association and CJSC 'NOTC 'KazTransOil'.

In the period from 2006 to March 2020- worked as deputy director of the Eastern branch of JSC 'KazTransOil» for commodity and transport operations, director of the transportation department, director of the main dispatching department, since February 3, 2020- on a part-time basis deputy general director of JSC 'KazTransOil'.

Reference:
KazTransOil JSC is the national operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the main oil pipeline. It is a part of the «KazMunayGas» group of companies. It owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5.4 thousand km. Production facilities of KazTransOil JSC are located in Shymkent, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Turkestan, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty and Aktobe regions of Kazakhstan. It transports oil to Kazakhstan's refineries and exports in 5 directions: «Atyrau - Samara» and «Kazakhstan-China» oil pipelines, Aktau port (loading oil into tankers), railway (loading into cistern), transshipment to the CPC system.

Department of public relations and
internal communications of
KazTransOil JSC

The Company does not have any obligation to provide interested persons the documents legally translated into English or any other language. Documents posted on the website in English, are not legal translation.

Site users must use the translated documents only to get an idea about the content of the Company approved documents placed on the website in Kazakh and / or Russian.

The Company shall not be held responsible for the correctness of the findings of the person concerned as to the correctness and completeness of the translation of documents into English, as well as conclusions on the rights of the person concerned and / or obligations of the Company, made on the basis of the documents posted on the website in English.

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 11:31:04 UTC
