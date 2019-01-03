Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KazTransOil JSC : informs about approval of the cost of Russian oil transportation via the territory of Kazakhstan to China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 11:14am CET

January 03, 2019


The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan approved by the order dated December 28, 2018 №545, the cost of transportation of Russian crude oil for the period of 2019 - 2023 in the amount of 10 MMT per year via the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China at the amount of US$ 15,0 per 1 MT (without VAT), including:
  1. for the section from the border of the Russian Federation - border of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Priirtyshsk) to Atasu (Kazakhstan), including transshipment of crude oil at the HOPS «Atasu» - US$ 4,23 per 1 MT (without VAT);
  2. for the section Atasu (Kazakhstan) - Alashankou (China) - US$ 10,77 per 1 MT (without VAT).
The Company does not have any obligation to provide interested persons the documents legally translated into English or any other language. Documents posted on the website in English, are not legal translation.

Site users must use the translated documents only to get an idea about the content of the Company approved documents placed on the website in Kazakh and / or Russian.

The Company shall not be held responsible for the correctness of the findings of the person concerned as to the correctness and completeness of the translation of documents into English, as well as conclusions on the rights of the person concerned and / or obligations of the Company, made on the basis of the documents posted on the website in English.

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 10:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aRONSHINE CHINA : year contracted sales up 143% to RMB122bn
AQ
11:51aCHARLOTTE WEB : Names Former Coca-Cola Executive Eugenio Mendez as Chief Growth Officer and Announces Leadership Evolution Plans
AQ
11:51aLONDON MARKETS: Apple Downgrade Ripples Through The FTSE 100; Burberry And Mining Stocks Drop
DJ
11:49aKOSMOS ENERGY : Five innovators win a place in the Senegal Start-Up Accelerator
AQ
11:49aAIRASIA BERHAD : Travel Advisory AirAsia Flights Status to Southern Destinations Regarding Tropical Storm Pabuk
PU
11:49aHIN SANG INTERNATIONAL : Profit warning
PU
11:44aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
11:44aGDS GLOBAL : Replace - Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
11:44aRICI HEALTHCARE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month en…
PU
11:44aSPORTECH : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
3APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
4VECTURA GROUP PLC : VECTURA : says yearly earnings should top market forecasts
5HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : This car of Hyundai can get you in trouble, if you own an i20 then be caref..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.