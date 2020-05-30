KazTransOil JSC : “KazTransOil” JSC announces about financial results for the first quarter 2020

'KazTransOil' JSC consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2020 made 13,433.3 million Tenge, which is by 25.6% lower than the result for the first quarter of 2019.

'KazTransOil' JSC consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2020 amounted 56,808.4 million Tenge, which is by 5% lower than the similar indicator for the first quarter of 2019.

The Company does not have any obligation to provide interested persons the documents legally translated into English or any other language. Documents posted on the website in English, are not legal translation.

Site users must use the translated documents only to get an idea about the content of the Company approved documents placed on the website in Kazakh and / or Russian.

The Company shall not be held responsible for the correctness of the findings of the person concerned as to the correctness and completeness of the translation of documents into English, as well as conclusions on the rights of the person concerned and / or obligations of the Company, made on the basis of the documents posted on the website in English.