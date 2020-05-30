Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KazTransOil JSC : “KazTransOil” JSC announces about financial results for the first quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 02:45am EDT

May 29, 2020


'KazTransOil' JSC consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2020 amounted 56,808.4 million Tenge, which is by 5% lower than the similar indicator for the first quarter of 2019.

'KazTransOil' JSC consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2020 made 13,433.3 million Tenge, which is by 25.6% lower than the result for the first quarter of 2019.

The Company does not have any obligation to provide interested persons the documents legally translated into English or any other language. Documents posted on the website in English, are not legal translation.

Site users must use the translated documents only to get an idea about the content of the Company approved documents placed on the website in Kazakh and / or Russian.

The Company shall not be held responsible for the correctness of the findings of the person concerned as to the correctness and completeness of the translation of documents into English, as well as conclusions on the rights of the person concerned and / or obligations of the Company, made on the basis of the documents posted on the website in English.

Disclaimer

KazTransOil JSC published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 06:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:15aCEMAT A/S : 29.05.20 Notice to convene Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
03:01aOFFICE DEPOT : Kaycha Labs Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer to Support Rapid Growth
AQ
03:01aARES INTERNATIONAL : is Only Taiwan Commercial Service Vendor Certified by ISDA SIMM™
AQ
02:48aNESTLE S A : Peet's Coffee Raises $2.5 Billion in Stock Offer
DJ
02:48aPay-TV Companies Partner to Better Target Ads -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aVOLKSWAGEN : VW Bets Big on China Electric Cars, Batteries
DJ
02:48aRENAULT : to Cut Over 14,000 Jobs
DJ
02:48aTENCENT : in Talks to Buy Stake In Warner
DJ
02:45aKAZTRANSOIL JSC : “KazTransOil” JSC announces about financial results for the first quarter 2020
PU
02:18aLENDERS BEWARE : Post-Discharge Obligations For A Borrower's HST/GST Debt
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mostly higher as U.S.-China spat simmers
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers
3CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : CANOPY GROWTH : Pot producer Canopy Growth's loss bigger than expected
4UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Edging closer to bailout, Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group