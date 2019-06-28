Kazatomprom JSC : Report on Payments to Goverments

1 In addition to these payments and as disclosed in the IPO Prospectus, prior to the IPO in 2018, NAC Kazatomprom JSC paid 2,000 million Tenge to the non-profit Corporate Fund "Company for Constructing Objects" to finance the social facilities construction in Turkestan city.

JSC National Atomic Company "Kazatomprom" ("the Company") announces the submission of required reporting information in accordance with DTR 4.3A, in respect of payments made by the Company and its subsidiaries to governments for the year ended 31 December 2018, and in compliance with the 2014 United Kingdom (UK) Rules for reporting on payments to governments, as amended in December 2015.

Payments categories

The report was compiled on the basis of the amounts of taxes and payments for 2018 paid in Kazakhstan, in millions of Tenge. The types of payments (on a cash basis) are categorized as follows:

Corporate Income Tax (CIT).

Corporate income tax, except for corporate income tax withheld from the income of non-residents.

Mineral Extraction Tax (MET).

The mineral extraction tax is a compulsory payment made by subsoil users separately for each type of mineral raw material extracted in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Bonuses - commercial discovery bonus, subscription bonus.

The commercial discovery bonus is paid by subsoil users under the contracts for the extraction of minerals and/or for combined exploration and production for each commercial discovery of minerals in the contract territory, including for discoveries during additional exploration. This tax was repealed starting January 1, 2019 within the framework of changes in legislation on subsoil and subsoil use, and the tax code.

The subscription bonus is paid by the subsoil user each time a new subsoil use right is obtained and a contract is signed for exploration, production, or combined exploration and production of mineral resources, as well as when the contract area is expanded.

Excess Profit Tax (EPT).

Excess profit tax is calculated for the tax period for each subsoil use contract for which the subsoil user is a tax payer.

Beginning January 1, 2018, as part of a change in tax legislation, EPT is only applied to subsoil use contracts for the extraction of hydrocarbons and, accordingly,uranium extraction is exempt going forward. EPT payments shown in this report represent payments made in 2018 for activities in 2017.

Payments for infrastructure improvement

Payments for infrastructure improvement are expenditures on the socio-economic development of the region and the development of infrastructure in the areas impacted by Kazatomprom's operations, according to the terms of the contracts for subsoil use (including payments to local executive bodies)

Other

Other taxes constitute payments of historical costs, social tax, and taxes on property, land and transport and excluded value - added tax and excise tax, which don't affect the amount of profit.

About Kazatomprom

Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer of uranium, with the company's attributable production representing approximately 23% of global primary uranium production in 2018. The Group benefits from the largest reserve base in the industry and operates, through its subsidiaries, JVs and Associates, 26 deposits grouped into 13 mining assets. All of the Company's operations are located in Kazakhstan and mined using ISR technology with a focus on maintaining industry-leading health, safety and environment standards.

Kazatomprom securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange and Astana International Exchange. As the national atomic company in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Group's primary customers are operators of nuclear generation capacity, and the principal export markets for the Group's products are China, South and Eastern Asia, Europe and North America. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term contracts, short-term contracts, as well as in the spot market, directly from its headquarters in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, and through its Switzerland-based trading subsidiary, Trade House KazakAtom AG (THK).

