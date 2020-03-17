Kazatomprom JSC : completes sale of UEC interest

AIX: KAP, KAP.Y (GDR)

17 March 2020, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Kazatomprom Completes Sale of UEC Interest

JSC National Atomic Company 'Kazatomprom' ('Kazatomprom' or 'the Company') announces that

it has completed the

sale of its interest in the Uranium Enrichment Cente

r JSC ('UEC') as

of

17

March 2020. As was disclosed on 30 January 2020,

the Company has sold its 50% interest (minus one (1) share) in UEC to its partner in the joint vent

ure, TVEL Fuel Company. All conditions have now been met

, and the transaction

has closed, with Kazatomprom receiving payment. The amount of

RUB6.253 billio

n at 31 December 2019 was fixed to the exchange rate, so the value of the deal remained

approximately

100

million

US dollars

,

as was previously disclosed.

UEC is a joint Kazakhstan-Russian enterprise established in 2006 as part of the implementation of the Comprehensive Program of Kazakhstan-Russia Cooperation in the Peaceful Use of Atomic Energy. It owns 25% (plus 1 share) of the Ural Electrochemical Integrated Plant JSC in Novouralsk, Sverdlovsk region of Russia. UEC was the first company with foreign-ownership to have an interest in a Russian uranium enrichment facility.

About Kazatomprom

Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer of uranium, with the company's attributable production representing approximately 24% of global primary uranium production in 2019. The Group benefits from the largest reserve base in the industry and operates, through its subsidiaries, JVs and Associates, 24 deposits grouped into 13 mining assets. All of the Company's mining operations are located in Kazakhstan and mined using ISR technology with a focus on maintaining industry-leading health, safety and environment standards.

Kazatomprom securities are listed on the London Stock Exchange and Astana International Exchange. As the national atomic company in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Group's primary customers are operators of nuclear generation capacity, and the principal export markets for the Group's products are China, South and Eastern Asia, Europe and North America. The Group sells uranium and uranium products under long-term contracts, short-term contracts, as well as in the spot market, directly from its headquarters in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, and through its Switzerland-based trading subsidiary, Trade House KazakAtom AG (THK).

About TVEL Fuel Company

The fuel company of Rosatom TVEL includes enterprises for the fabrication of nuclear fuel, the conversion and enrichment of uranium, the production of stable isotopes, the production of gas centrifuges, as well as research and development organizations. It is the only supplier of nuclear fuel for Russian nuclear power plants. The fuel company of Rosatom TVEL supplies nuclear fuel for 73 reactors in 13 countries of the world, research reactors in eight countries of the world, and also for transport reactors of the Russian nuclear fleet. Every sixth energy reactor in the world runs on fuel made by TVEL. www.tvel.ru

