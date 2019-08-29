Note 1: The Offer, which is unconditional in all respects, is made on the date of posting of the Composite Document, and are capable of acceptance on and from that date until 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date, unless the Joint Offerors revise the Offer in accordance with the Takeovers Code. Acceptance of the Offer shall be irrevocable and shall not be capable of being withdrawn, except in the circumstances set out in the paragraph headed ''6. Right of Withdrawal'' in Appendix I to the Composite Document.

Note 2: In accordance with the Takeovers Code, the Offer must initially be open for acceptance for at least 21 days following the date on which the Composite Document is posted. The latest time for acceptance of the Offer is 4:00 p.m. on 20 September 2019, unless the Joint Offerors revise or extend the Offer in accordance with the Takeovers Code. An announcement will be jointly issued by the Company and the Joint Offerors through the website of the Stock Exchange no later than 7:00 p.m. on 20 September 2019 as to whether the Offer has been revised, extended or expired. In the event that the Joint Offerors decide to revise or extend the Offer and the announcement does not specify the next closing date, at least 14 days' notice by way of an announcement will be given before the Offer is closed to those Shareholders who have not accepted the Offer.

Note 3: Remittances in respect of the cash consideration (after deducting the seller's ad valorem stamp duty in respect of acceptances of the Offer) payable for the Offer Shares tendered under the Offer will be despatched to accepting Independent Shareholders by ordinary post at their own risk as soon as possible, but in any event within seven Business Days following of the date of receipt by the Registrar of all the relevant documents of title required to render such acceptance by such Shareholders under the Offer complete and valid.

Note 4: If there is a tropical cyclone warning signal number 8 or above or a ''black'' rainstorm warning signal in force on the Closing Date and (i) not cancelled in time for trading on the Stock Exchange to resume in the afternoon, the time and date of the close of the Offer will be postponed to 4:00 p.m. on the next Business Day which does not have either of those warnings in force in Hong Kong or such other day as the Executive may approve; or (ii) cancelled in time for trading on the Stock Exchange to resume in the afternoon, the time and date of the close of the Offer will remain on the same day, i.e. 4:00 p.m. on the Closing Date.

Save as mentioned above, if the latest time for the acceptance of the Offer does not take effect on the date and time as stated above, the other dates mentioned above may be affected. The Joint Offerors and the Company will notify the Shareholders by way of announcement(s) on any change to the expected timetable as soon as practicable.

WARNING

INDEPENDENT SHAREHOLDERS AND/OR POTENTIAL INVESTORS OF THE COMPANY ARE ADVISED TO EXERCISE CAUTION WHEN DEALING IN THE SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY. THE DIRECTORS MAKE NO RECOMMENDATION AS TO THE FAIRNESS OR REASONABLENESS OF THE OFFER OR AS TO THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFER IN THIS JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT.

INDEPENDENT SHAREHOLDERS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO READ THE COMPOSITE DOCUMENT AND THE FORM OF ACCEPTANCE CAREFULLY, INCLUDING THE RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE AND THE ADVICE FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER IN RESPECT OF THE OFFER, BEFORE DECIDING WHETHER OR NOT TO ACCEPT THE OFFER.