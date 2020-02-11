Kee : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 11 FEBRUARY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Apex Group Limited

中 國 恒 泰 集 團 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as KEE Holdings Company Limited 開易控股有限公司)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2011)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 11 FEBRUARY 2020

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") incorporating the notice (the "Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of China Apex Group Limited (the "Company") dated 17 January 2020. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

At the EGM held on 11 February 2020, the voting on the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were taken by poll. The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 464,804,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the ordinary resolutions proposed at the EGM. No Shareholders were required to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the resolutions at the EGM, and no Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the EGM. No person had indicated in the Circular of his intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the EGM.