Kee : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 11 FEBRUARY 2020

02/11/2020 | 03:48am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Apex Group Limited

中 國 恒 泰 集 團 有 限 公 司

(formerly known as KEE Holdings Company Limited 開易控股有限公司)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2011)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 11 FEBRUARY 2020

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") incorporating the notice (the "Notice") of the extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of China Apex Group Limited (the "Company") dated 17 January 2020. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM

At the EGM held on 11 February 2020, the voting on the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice were taken by poll. The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 464,804,000 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the ordinary resolutions proposed at the EGM. No Shareholders were required to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the resolutions at the EGM, and no Shareholders were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the EGM. No person had indicated in the Circular of his intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions at the EGM.

The poll results in respect of the proposed resolutions are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

The declaration and payment of a special dividend

338,553,006

0

of HK$0.075 per ordinary share out of the share

(100%)

(0%)

premium account of the Company (the "Special

Dividend") to shareholders of the Company whose

names appear on the register of members of the

Company on the record date fixed by the board (the

"Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the

Company for determining the entitlements to the

Special Dividend be and is hereby approved and

any Director be and is hereby authorised to take

such action, do such things and execute such further

documents as the Director may at his/her absolute

discretion consider necessary or desirable for the

purpose of or in connection with the implementation

of the payment of the Special Dividend.

2.

To re-elect Mr. Zhuang Weidong, a retiring Director,

338,553,006

0

as an executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

3.

To re-elect Mr. Cheng Hong Kei, a retiring Director,

338,553,006

0

as an independent non-executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

4.

To re-elect Mr. Liew Fui Kiang, a retiring Director, as

338,553,006

0

an independent non-executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

5.

To authorise the Board to fix the respective Directors'

338,551,006

2,000

remuneration.

(99.9994%)

(0.0006%)

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above proposed resolutions at the EGM, all the above resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company at the EGM.

By Order of the Board

China Apex Group Limited

Zhuang Weidong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhuang Weidong, Mr. Qiu Chuanzhi, Mr. Wu David Hang and Mr. Mak Yung Pan Andrew; the non- executive director of the Company is Ms. Lin Ping; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Leung Ka Tin, Mr. Cheng Hong Kei and Mr. Liew Fui Kiang.

Disclaimer

Kee Holdings Co Ltd published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:47:08 UTC
