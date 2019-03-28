Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Keep calm and carry on? We're struggling, say German firms in UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 08:25am EDT
A pro-Brexit supporter holds a placard outside the Houses of Parliament, following the Brexit votes the previous evening, in London

BERLIN (Reuters) - Almost half of German firms doing business in Britain are unprepared for Brexit because they don't know what form Britain's planned departure from the European Union will take, a survey showed on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May failed to sway hardline opponents of her EU divorce deal on Wednesday with an offer to quit, but parliament's bid to agree an alternative fell short, leaving the Brexit process as deadlocked as ever.

"Our motto, 'stay cool, calm and collected' is being sorely tested at the moment," Michael Schmidt, president of the British Chamber of Commerce in Germany (BCCG), told reporters in Berlin.

A BCCG poll of 101 German firms doing business in Britain, and British companies with activity in Germany, showed 47 percent were unprepared for Brexit.

"That's scary, certainly. It reflects the uncertainties because today all scenarios are still on the table, which is difficult for companies to prepare for," said Andreas Glunz, managing partner at KPMG, which conducted the survey with BCCG.

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, 13 percent of the surveyed firms planned to relocate operations from Britain to Germany. A further 10 percent planned to shift business to other countries in continental Europe.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Catherine Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:40aU.S. fourth-quarter GDP revised down; profits weak
RE
08:36aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : DISAPPOINTING THAT LOAN SCHEME HAS NO WORKING CAPITAL ELEMENT – IFA
PU
08:31aEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : Vienna Initiative, 10 years on, makes case for deeper financial integration in emerging Europe
PU
08:25aKeep calm and carry on? We're struggling, say German firms in UK
RE
08:21aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : approves 12.5 million investment in Adiwale Fund 1 targeting Francophone West Africa
PU
08:19aOil prices inch down as U.S. crude stocks climb
RE
08:17aBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Holds At 15-month Low Ahead Of Economic Data
DJ
08:17aIdeologically Divided House Democrats Struggle to Write a Budget Blueprint
DJ
08:14aEU court clears German green charge exemption to industry
RE
08:13aCURRENCIES : Dollar Gains Ahead Of Final Read Of 2018 GDP
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
5BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest increases operating result by EUR 20 million in 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.