KeepTruckin : Named to Forbes' List of 2018 Top 100 Cloud Companies

KeepTruckin,
the #1 fleet management platform, today has been named to the Forbes
2018 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud
companies in the world, published by Forbes
in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.
In the past 12 months KeepTruckin has increased its annual recurring
revenue by 80X to become one of the fastest growing SaaS companies ever.
“We are honored to be recognized by Bessemer Venture Partners, Forbes
and Salesforce Ventures as one of the top 100 private cloud companies in
the world and the first company in trucking to be represented on this
list,” said Shoaib Makani, CEO and co-founder, KeepTruckin. “The global
trucking industry deserves to benefit from cloud technology, and this
award underscores the importance of bringing the world’s trucks online
to make freight more efficient and roads safer.”
KeepTruckin’s robust fleet management solution - the KeepTruckin
ELD, Smart
Dashcam and Electronic
Logbook - connects vehicles, drivers, and fleet managers on a single
platform. In less than five years KeepTruckin has built the world’s
largest network of over 500,000 connected drivers. Building on new
industry regulations that require records to be available at all times
on the road, KeepTruckin’s cloud-based platform provides fleet
operations with real-time accurate and reliable driver data. KeepTruckin
leads the industry with a modern scalable solution that solves fleet
challenges of compliance, safety, GPS tracking, fuel tax reporting, and
much more.
As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100,
Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from the top cloud
startups. The Forbes Cloud 100 judging panel, including top public cloud
company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score and rank the top 100
cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved
four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%),
operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).
“For the past three years, the Cloud 100 list has identified the top
cloud companies that are reshaping their respective industries,” said
Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “I am consistently
impressed by the caliber of companies honored on the Cloud 100 list. It
is an exciting time to be a cloud company and founder.”
“The 2018 Cloud 100 represents well over $135B in private shareholder
value--an astonishing figure that reminds us yet again of the power of
the cloud,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at
Bessemer Venture Partners. “The way we do business will be dramatically
different as a result of these companies and I am honored to celebrate
the remarkable accomplishments of the founders and teams behind each
company on the 2018 Cloud 100.”
The Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists is published by Forbes
in collaboration with Bessemer
Venture Partners and Salesforce
Ventures. The list is available online at www.forbes.com/cloud100
and will appear in the September 2018 issue of Forbes magazine.
About KeepTruckin
KeepTruckin’s mission is to improve the safety and efficiency of the
world’s trucking industry by building modern technology products for
truck drivers and fleet managers. The company connects drivers using the
KeepTruckin Electronic
Logging Device, Electronic Logbook - the #1 rated electronic
Logbook App for iOS & Android,
and Smart
Dashcam. The KeepTruckin suite of products helps fleets audit driver
logs, manage IFTA fuel taxes, and track vehicles in real-time.
KeepTruckin is trusted by over 50,000 fleets for ELD compliance, IFTA
reporting, GPS tracking, video monitoring and much more. The #1 rating
comes from our Google Play Store reviews. To learn more about
KeepTruckin visit keeptruckin.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005862/en/