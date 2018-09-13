KeepTruckin : Named to Forbes' List of 2018 Top 100 Cloud Companies

KeepTruckin recognized as first fleet management company on Forbes Cloud 100 list

KeepTruckin, the #1 fleet management platform, today has been named to the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. In the past 12 months KeepTruckin has increased its annual recurring revenue by 80X to become one of the fastest growing SaaS companies ever.

“We are honored to be recognized by Bessemer Venture Partners, Forbes and Salesforce Ventures as one of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world and the first company in trucking to be represented on this list,” said Shoaib Makani, CEO and co-founder, KeepTruckin. “The global trucking industry deserves to benefit from cloud technology, and this award underscores the importance of bringing the world’s trucks online to make freight more efficient and roads safer.”

KeepTruckin’s robust fleet management solution - the KeepTruckin ELD, Smart Dashcam and Electronic Logbook - connects vehicles, drivers, and fleet managers on a single platform. In less than five years KeepTruckin has built the world’s largest network of over 500,000 connected drivers. Building on new industry regulations that require records to be available at all times on the road, KeepTruckin’s cloud-based platform provides fleet operations with real-time accurate and reliable driver data. KeepTruckin leads the industry with a modern scalable solution that solves fleet challenges of compliance, safety, GPS tracking, fuel tax reporting, and much more.

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from the top cloud startups. The Forbes Cloud 100 judging panel, including top public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score and rank the top 100 cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

“For the past three years, the Cloud 100 list has identified the top cloud companies that are reshaping their respective industries,” said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “I am consistently impressed by the caliber of companies honored on the Cloud 100 list. It is an exciting time to be a cloud company and founder.”

“The 2018 Cloud 100 represents well over $135B in private shareholder value--an astonishing figure that reminds us yet again of the power of the cloud,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The way we do business will be dramatically different as a result of these companies and I am honored to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the founders and teams behind each company on the 2018 Cloud 100.”

The Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists is published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. The list is available online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2018 issue of Forbes magazine.

About KeepTruckin

KeepTruckin’s mission is to improve the safety and efficiency of the world’s trucking industry by building modern technology products for truck drivers and fleet managers. The company connects drivers using the KeepTruckin Electronic Logging Device, Electronic Logbook - the #1 rated electronic Logbook App for iOS & Android, and Smart Dashcam. The KeepTruckin suite of products helps fleets audit driver logs, manage IFTA fuel taxes, and track vehicles in real-time. KeepTruckin is trusted by over 50,000 fleets for ELD compliance, IFTA reporting, GPS tracking, video monitoring and much more. The #1 rating comes from our Google Play Store reviews. To learn more about KeepTruckin visit keeptruckin.com.

