Keeping Your Pet Safe and Healthy During COVID-19; What One Durham Animal Hospital Is Doing

DURHAM, N.C., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The entire world has felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. North America, and the United States in particular, has been one of the areas most affected, with many lives and jobs lost and businesses closed. While the impact of the virus has been severe, there are a number of businesses which are deemed essential and therefore have remained operating at full capacity. Among those essential businesses are animal hospitals. North Carolina veterinarian, New Hope Animal Hospital, has continued business throughout the pandemic, but their operation has been far from “business as usual.”



Many businesses have had to adapt in order to adhere to state and federal orders regarding business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. New Hope Animal Hospital is no exception. This Durham, North Carolina, veterinary practice has enacted a number of different policies to ensure the safety of not only their patients, but also their customers and employees.

Gone for now are the days of sitting in an animal hospital lobby with your pet on a leash or in a crate. Many animal hospitals, including New Hope Animal Hospital, have embraced the same style of business as major retailers and restaurants: curbside pickup. Locations like New Hope Animal Hospital will for now no longer be open to the public, but will continue operating in order to care for those animals in need of veterinary assistance.

Appointments are made as normal, but the process has changed. At New Hope Animal Hospital, pets are collected from the parking lot from owners and taken into the building to be seen by a veterinarian. Using Face Time or Google Duo, pet owners are able to be present for their pet’s exam and treatment, as well as communicate with the veterinarian and provide auditory support for their pets, all from the safety of their vehicles. All staff at New Hope Animal Hospital wear masks. Equipment and surfaces are also sanitized regularly.

To learn more about New Hope Animal Hospital, they can be contacted either online at https://www.nhah.com/ or over the phone at 919-490-5717.