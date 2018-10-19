Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Keeping drones safe, secure and green: Commission launches the European Network of U-space Demonstrators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 12:28pm CEST

Today EU Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc launched the European network for drone demonstration projects. The network will become a forum to share knowledge on how to keep drone operations safe, secure and green. It will focus on the so-called U-space: a system that connects all drones flying in the air and that makes all drones visible for authorities and citizens.

Commissioner for Transport VioletaBulc said: 'Drones are a key part of the future of aviation and will become part of our daily lives. All players can mutually learn and exchange practical expertise to keep drone operations safe, secure and clean. That exactly is the purpose of this EU wide network.'

Already today drone and U-space projects deliver concrete results on how to fly drones safely and how the developing U-space system can become more reliably robust. Yet these U-space projects are only sustainable and will only attract additional investment if the found solutions are compatible with the European framework. That is why the Commission has taken the initiative to establish a European Network of U-space Demonstrators to support these projects. A support cell to the network will bundle the regulatory and safety competence of the European Aviation Safety Agency, the R&D management expertise of the SESAR Joint Undertaking and the technical and operational air traffic management expertise of EUROCONTROL.

These organisations will work closely together to develop concrete material to support these projects and the authorities that will have to approve the drone operations.

The network will focus specifically on projects with a clear business case that build on mature technologies, but need some further operational and regulatory demonstrations before starting commercial operations. The network would also support the competent authorities in processing the numerous applications that can be expected once commercial businesses will be started.

The network is open to all U-space projects that help opening up the European drone services market and support the European regulatory development. Projects funded under the SESAR Joint Undertaking and with initiatives of the European Innovation Partnership in Smart Cities and Communities will automatically become members of the Network. The SESAR Joint Undertaking has just awarded funding to another six demonstrators which aim to show the readiness of U-space services to manage a broad range of drone operations and related services, and their interaction with manned aviation.

The launch event was hosted by the Port Authority of Antwerp, the Belgian air navigation service provider Belgocontrol, and the U-space technology provider Unifly - all three also being part of the network.

Next steps

A first overview of activities of the Network will be presented at the next High-Level Conference on Drones in Amsterdam in November 2018.

Background

The Drones Helsinki Declarationurged all stakeholders to commit to open the EU drones commercial services market as soon as 2019. This will require an accelerated development and deployment of drone traffic management solutions.

The services embodied in the U-space are pivotal assets for the timely delivery of the operational capability and the scalability of cost-effective drone services and cross-border operations. The provision of U-space services will be gradually developed based on local market demand and, as highlighted during the Helsinki conference, the coming months are crucial for companies to assess fast evolving investment opportunities in drone and U-space services.

Large-scale demonstrations are key to build further confidence in safe drone operations and the U-space concept and to support the regulatory developments. They are an opportunity to involve innovative actors including SMEs and new entrants.

Further information

For further information about the Network and to join it, please contact U-space.network@eurocontrol.int

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 10:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Amendments 324-324 - Veterinary medicinal products - A8-0046/2016(324-324) - Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety
PU
01:18pSWANSEA UNIVERSITY : Energy Safety Research Institute establishes Innovation Hub
PU
01:17pOil up but set for weekly loss on stock build, trade row
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
01:13pVolkswagen a winner as EU set to favour wifi over 5G - draft
RE
01:10pOil up but set for weekly loss on stock build, trade row
RE
01:08pPM MEETING WITH PM LEE HSIEN LOONG OF SINGAPORE : 18 October 2018
PU
01:08pCARBON DIOXIDE CAPTURE : technology exists, but no one dares take the first step
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2MICHELIN : Michelin Warning Drags Down Tire Makers
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
4MMJ PHYTOTECH LTD : MMJ PhytoTech Ltd Harvest One Investor Presentation
5Asia shares slide further as weak China growth adds to woes

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.