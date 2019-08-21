Keesal Young & Logan Wins Third ILTA Distinguished Peer Award

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ILTACON 2019 -- This morning at ILTACON 2019 in Orlando, Keesal, Young & Logan (“KYL”) law firm was honored with a 2019 ILTA Distinguished Peer Award for Transformation Project of the Year (under 100 attorneys). KYL’s CIO/CISO Justin Hectus accepted the award on the firm’s behalf.



Hectus co-founded Keesal Propulsion Labs (KP Labs), a captive consulting firm within KYL, which executed the ILTA award-winning global workflow and process automation project for NetApp , a Fortune 500 company. KYL and KP Labs collaborated closely with both Connie Brenton , NetApp’s Chief of Staff and Sr. Director of Legal Operations, Emily Teuben and her colleagues, and also with Mitratech , providers of the TAP Workflow Automation software platform.

KP Labs and KYL now manage 52 workflow processes, running more than 30,000 total workflows per year, for NetApp in combination with NetApp’s legal operations team and Mitratech TAP professionals. These TAP workflows automate and streamline processes throughout the company with more than 70% of the activities supporting sales, finance, go-to-market operations and business units outside of the legal department. A recent study calculated a return on investment of $123.45 each time a workflow runs.

“KYL’s KP Labs has allowed us to scale more effectively, build stronger relationships with our clients across the enterprise, and propel more workflows across the finish line,” remarked Brenton. “KP Labs became our TAP SWAT team, working with multiple and different business organizations across the NetApp enterprise. This unique partnership enables a culture of speed and simplicity and creates a competitive advantage for NetApp.”

Skip Keesal , Founding Partner at Keesal Young & Logan, commented: “The Keesal Propulsion Labs initiative has been one of the most successful projects we have undertaken because it was co-created with our friends and partners across the legal ecosystem. ILTA has been instrumental in supporting our firm's journey and we are grateful for this recognition.”



"We are absolutely thrilled to have been a part of KYL's award-winning Keesal Propulsion Labs initiative," said Jason Parkman , CEO Mitratech. "We work hard at Mitratech to provide solutions, like our TAP Workflow Automation, that enable clients to quickly automate any business process. We would like to offer KYL our sincere congratulations on winning this prestigious award and are proud to have partnered with them on this project."

About Keesal, Young & Logan and Keesal Propulsion Labs

Founded in 1970, Keesal, Young & Logan (KYL) has earned an international reputation for outstanding client service, inventive legal advice, and superb trial advocacy. KYL represents clients across a wide range of industries and has proudly served many of those clients continuously for decades.

KYL’s commitment to leveraging technology for innovative and secure client service has been repeatedly recognized over the years. KYL was the first law firm to be awarded the prestigious InfoWorld 100 award and members of the KYL Keeps You Learning “community of experts” have been awarded Distinguished Peer Awards from the International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) as well as top honors from Association of Certified eDiscovery Specialists (ACEDS). KYL was named a Top Boutique law firm in California by the Daily Journal in 2018, and shared a 2018 Legal Procurement Innovator Award from Buying Legal Counsel with Mitratech and NetApp. For more information, visit www.kyl.com .

In 2018, KYL launched Keesal Propulsion Labs (KP Labs), a technology company focused on business process automation. KP Labs now manages over 120 workflows for 10 Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.kplabs.com .

