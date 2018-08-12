Log in
Keg Royalties Income Fund : announces August 2018 cash distribution

08/12/2018 | 08:10pm CEST

VANCOUVER, BC, August 10, 2018 - The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the 'Fund') (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its August 2018 distribution of $0.0946 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as at August 21, 2018. The August 2018 distribution will be paid on August 31, 2018.

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership (the 'Partnership'), a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. ('KRL'). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

With approximately 10,000 employees, over 100 restaurants and system sales of approximately $615 million, Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the '50 Best Employers in Canada' by Aon Hewitt for the past fifteen years.

For further information contact: Neil Maclean
Telephone: 604-276-0242
E-mail: neilm@kegrestaurants.com www.kegincomefund.com

The Keg Royalties Income Fund published this content on 12 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2018 18:09:09 UTC
