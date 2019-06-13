Log in
Keg Royalties Income Fund : announces June 2019 cash distribution

06/13/2019 | 04:44pm EDT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2019 - The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the 'Fund') (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its June 2019 distribution of $0.0946 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as at June 21, 2019. The June 2019 distribution will be paid on June 28, 2019.

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. ('KRL'). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

With approximately 10,000 employees, over 100 restaurants and system sales of approximately $650 million, Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the '50 Best Employers in Canada' by Aon Hewitt for the past sixteen years.

For further information contact: Neil Maclean
Telephone: 604-276-0242
E-mail: neilm@kegrestaurants.com www.kegincomefund.com

Disclaimer

The Keg Royalties Income Fund published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 20:43:01 UTC
