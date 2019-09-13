Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Keg Royalties Income Fund : announces September 2019 cash distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 10:16am EDT

VANCOUVER, BC, September 13, 2019 - The Keg Royalties Income Fund (the 'Fund') (TSX: KEG.UN) today announced that its September 2019 distribution of $0.0946 per unit has been declared and is payable to unitholders of record as at September 21, 2019. The September 2019 distribution will be paid on September 30, 2019.

The Fund is a limited purpose, open-ended trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario that, through The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, a subsidiary of the Fund, owns certain trademarks and other related intellectual property used by Keg Restaurants Ltd. ('KRL'). In exchange for use of those trademarks, KRL pays the Fund a royalty of 4% of gross sales of Keg restaurants included in the royalty pool.

With approximately 10,000 employees, over 100 restaurants and system sales of approximately $650 million, Vancouver-based KRL is the leading operator and franchisor of steakhouse restaurants in Canada and has a substantial presence in select regional markets in the United States. KRL continues to operate The Keg restaurant system and expand that system through the addition of both corporate and franchised Keg steakhouses. KRL has been named one of the '50 Best Employers in Canada' by Aon Hewitt for the past sixteen years.

For further information contact: Neil Maclean
Telephone: 604-276-0242
E-mail: neilm@kegrestaurants.com www.kegincomefund.com

Disclaimer

The Keg Royalties Income Fund published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 14:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:30aXactly to Participate in Five Panels During Eighth Annual Denver Startup Week
GL
10:30aMOLOGEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:29aROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : To Welcome First Quantum Ultra Class Ship To North America
PR
10:29aGlobal Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market 2019-2023 | 11% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
10:28aVISA : Insurance Leaders and Visa Digitize Claims Payouts for Individuals and Businesses When They Need It Most
BU
10:28aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of electroCore, Inc.
GL
10:27aEXCLUSIVE : WeWork considers IPO valuation of as low as $10 billion - sources
RE
10:27aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Casa Systems, Inc.
GL
10:25aBARRICK GOLD : UK court approves Barrick Gold's takeover of Acacia
RE
10:21aPG&E : reaches $11B deal with California wildfire insurers
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Oil edges further above $60 as U.S.-China trade hopes support
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: Transfer of Treasury Shares
5RECORD LOW RATES DELIVER COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES TO AUSTRALIA'S BIGGEST BANKS: regulator

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group