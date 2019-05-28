Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kei Nishikori versus Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 10:37pm EDT
French Open - Roland Garros

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Japan's Kei Nishikori and France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga before their second-round match at the French Open on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

KEI NISHIKORI

Age: 29

ATP Ranking: 7 (Highest ranking: 4)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 French Open performance: Fourth round

Best French Open performance: Quarter-finals (2015, 2017)

Nishikori kicked off his French Open campaign with a routine 6-2 6-3 6-4 win over French wildcard Quentin Halys.

In a mixed bag build-up to the tournament, Nishikori reached the semi-finals in Barcelona but suffered early exits in Madrid and Monte Carlo.

JO-WILFRIED TSONGA

Age: 34

ATP Ranking: 82 (Highest ranking: 5)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 French Open performance: Did not play

Best French Open performance: Semi-finals (2013, 2015)

Tsonga began his French Open campaign with a 7-6(4) 6-1 4-6 6-3 victory over Germany's Peter Gojowczyk.

It is the home favourite's first trip to the second round at Roland Garros since 2016, as he did not compete here last season and lost in the first round in 2017.

After missing the majority of last season with a knee injury, Tsonga showed signs of rediscovering his best form during his title triumph in Montpellier in February.

Head-to-head: Nishikori leads 5-3

2016 Tsonga d Nishikori 0-6 6-3 7-6(3) (Paris, hard)

2016 Nishikori d Tsonga 6-4 6-2 6-4 (Australian Open, hard)

2015 Tsonga d Nishikori 6-1 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 (Roland Garros, clay)

2014 Nishikori d Tsonga 6-1 4-6 6-4 (Paris, hard)

2013 Nishikori d Tsonga 1-6 7-6(4) 7-6(7) (Paris, hard)

2013 Tsonga d Nishikori 7-6(5) 6-0 (Shanghai, hard)

2012 Nishikori d Tsonga 2-6 6-2 6-1 3-6 6-3 (Australian Open, hard)

2011 Nishikori d Tsonga 6-7(1) 6-4 6-4 (Shanghai, hard)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51pOil drops as trade war concerns outweigh supply disruptions
RE
11:47pBOJ's Kuroda signals room for more flexible inflation target
RE
11:44pHuawei asks U.S. court to declare defence bill 'unconstitutional'
RE
11:33pHong Kong judges see risks in proposed extradition changes
RE
11:20pVietnam's May consumer prices up 2.88% year-on-year - government statistics office
RE
11:18pMalaysia's central bank says it intervenes in FX market to avoid volatility
RE
11:17pNIKKEI : Japan stocks to rise 6% by year-end, trade spats seen easing - Reuters poll
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14pTrade Fight, Curbs on Huawei Threaten 5G Growth in U.S. -- 2d Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : greed helped fuel U.S. opioid crisis, Oklahoma claims at trial
2NINTENDO CO., LTD : NINTENDO : Pokemon Co developing sleep-based gaming app, plans 2020 launch
3WORKDAY : WORKDAY : beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscriptions
4A. O. SMITH CORPORATION : DEADLINE FOR A.O. SMITH CORPORATION INVESTORS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That..
5TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATIO : TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About