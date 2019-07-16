Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo : Offers “Tea Ceremony Experience and Luxurious Accommodations for Families” Package

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo (KPH), one of Japan’s most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will begin offering a special summer accommodation package entitled “Tea Ceremony Experience and Luxurious Accommodations for Families” from July 20 to September 1, 2019. This accommodation package has been specially designed to keep families with children entertained by providing the unique cultural experience of a Japanese tea ceremony as fond memories of their summer vacation at our Hotel.

With the accommodation package, guests with children could experience unique cultural Japanese tea ceremony to learn how to make a green tea and its history. (Photo: Business Wire)

The rooms offered in this accommodation package are the very popular “Two Queen Beds Rooms” located on the “Premier Grand” club floors with use of the Club Lounge included. The rooms are facilitated with two 1.53 meter wide queen sized beds to allow parents to sleep comfortably with their children. The Premier Grand club guest rooms also feature bathrooms with wash basins that are separate from the bathing and toilet facilities for ease of use by families.

With the package, a tea ceremony master will teach the conduct and etiquette of traditional Japanese custom through the serving of carefully prepared tea and delicate Japanese sweets. After adults are finished learning about tea ceremony, children will be given the chance to prepare Japanese green tea themselves. And after everyone has completed this tea ceremony, they will all be given special certificates of completion. The tea ceremony experience will be held in the “Sho-Fu-An” Tea Room, located on the 10th floor of the Main Tower and opened in 1971. “Sho-Fu-An” has operated as one of the few authentic tea room facilities in any hotel in Tokyo, and hosted large numbers of overseas guests who are interested in tea ceremonies.

About the Keio Plaza Hotel

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo (KPH), located in Shinjuku at the very heart of the nation’s capital Tokyo, is one of Japan’s leading international hotels. Our hotel boasts of over 15 restaurants and bars, and we host a wide range of local and international guests who visit us for our welcoming facilities, warm hospitality and unique services that allow them to experience Japanese culture, including our wedding kimono experience, tea ceremony and many others. For more information about our facilities and services, please visit our website, YouTube, Facebook or Instagram.

