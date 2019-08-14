Keller Offers Partners with Offerpad

Two leading real estate companies partner to further scale iBuyer offering

Keller Offers, the iBuyer offering of Keller Williams (KW), the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count and the U.S. leader in units and sales volume, announces a partnership with Offerpad, a leading real estate technology company and iBuyer. On average, Offerpad receives a new offer request from a homeowner every 30 seconds and acquires a home every 20 minutes throughout regular business hours.

“With Keller Offers, consumers no longer have to pick between all the options available to sell a home without having an advocate to advise them,” said Josh Team, president, KW. “In our pursuit to drive the best end-to-end consumer experience, we’re giving consumers the most choice available. And, we believe an agent-driven consumer experience is best to deliver that choice.”

The new iBuyer partnership will be operational by August 31 in Phoenix and Dallas. With the partnership, Keller Offers will scale to 10 other Offerpad U.S. markets by the end of Q4 ’19. Initial markets for 2019 will include: Atlanta, Georgia; Austin, Texas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Houston, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; San Antonio, Texas; Tampa, Florida; and Tucson, Arizona.

“We’re excited to partner with Offerpad, a true pioneer in the iBuyer market, to further ensure our agents are providing today’s informed consumers with the most robust selling choices and valuable guidance on those options,” said Gayln Ziegler, director of operations, Keller Offers.

Under this mutually beneficial agreement, consumers have the freedom of working with a trusted KW agent, working on behalf of their best interests, when choosing Keller Offers powered by Offerpad.

“As KW is a highly respected brand with more than 180,000 associates and Offerpad is a massive buying platform that provides convenience and certainty to the homeowner, this partnership was a natural fit,” said Brian Bair, founder and CEO, Offerpad.

“My background as a real estate agent, having sold thousands of homes and participated in countless living room conversations, I know that the consumer desires and deserves the best selling process that works for their individual situation,” said Bair. “Offerpad was founded with a purpose to deliver more consumer-centric solutions in real estate – this partnership further supports that mission.”

How the Partnership Works

To leverage the partnership, KW agents will be required to become a Keller Offers Certified iBuyer agent. Once certified, agents are able to submit a cash-offer request via Keller Offers.

With a request in hand, Offerpad quickly generates an offer using proprietary, in-house real estate experience and technology. Then, the assured offer routes back to the KW agent, who presents it to their seller.

The KW agent will remain the seller’s consultant in understanding all their options to move them onward. Should the seller choose to accept the instant-offer path, the KW agent will guide the seller through the process.

“Offerpad is an amazing partner, allowing us to quickly scale the convenience and simplicity that’s inherent with instant offers,” said Ziegler.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,030 offices and 181,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

In 2019, Fast Company named Keller Williams the No. 1 “Most Innovative Company” in real estate. In 2015, the company began its evolution into a technology company, now building the real estate platform that agents' buyers and sellers prefer.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kw.com.

About Offerpad

Offerpad is revolutionizing the real estate industry by providing an innovative and convenient way to sell or buy a home. Founded in 2015, the leadership team brings decades of real estate experience that collectively has purchased, renovated, and rented or sold more than 100,000 homes.

Offerpad is a privately held company, headquartered in Arizona, with markets in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Phoenix, Raleigh, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Tampa, and Tucson. For more information, visit Offerpad.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005085/en/