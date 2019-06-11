Keller Rohrback Files Suit Against Ford Motor Company Following Fuel Economy Misreporting for 2019 Ford Ranger and 2017-2019 Ford F-150

Seattle-based class action law firm Keller Rohrback L.L.P., with co-counsel, filed suit on Monday, June 10, 2019 against Ford Motor Company. Filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the litigation comes after investigation by Plaintiffs’ counsel and testing by experts relating to Ford’s calculations of the fuel economy of certain vehicles, including the 2019 Ford Ranger.

Keller Rohrback filed suit against Ford Motor Company following fuel economy misreporting for 2019 Ford Ranger and 2017-2019 Ford F-150. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Companies have a duty to tell consumers the actual characteristics of the vehicles they’re buying. Owners and lessees of these trucks believe Ford misrepresented their true fuel economy and are rightfully upset that they will have to pay higher fuel costs than expected over the course of their vehicles’ lives,” said Gretchen Freeman Cappio, Keller Rohrback attorney and consumer advocate.

Keller Rohrback’s suit came about after Ford filed its 2018 annual report with the SEC in February. The report revealed that Ford had “become aware of a potential concern involving its U.S. emissions certification process.” The same day, Ford published a press release stating that employees had raised concerns about the company’s fuel economy and emissions compliance process as far back as September 2018.

The complaint, which can be reviewed here, calls for Ford to immediately cease testing fuel economy based on flawed road load and coastdown methods, to correct its published EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings, and to provide financial relief to all Class Members who have suffered economic damages.

Keller Rohrback has a track record of success in holding car manufacturers responsible for selling vehicles that don’t live up to the promises made at the time of sale. Please contact attorneys Gretchen Freeman Cappio or Ryan McDevitt at 800-776-6044 or consumer@kellerrohrback.com to discuss our investigation and your potential legal claims.

About Keller Rohrback L.L.P.

Keller Rohrback L.L.P. has been appointed by courts to leading roles in the “Dieselgate” cases against Volkswagen and Fiat-Chrysler related to diesel vehicles’ emissions systems. With offices in Seattle, Phoenix, New York, Missoula, and Santa Barbara, Keller Rohrback serves as lead and co-lead counsel in class actions throughout the country. Our Complex Litigation Group is proud to offer its expertise to clients nationwide, and our trial lawyers have obtained judgments and settlements in excess of $23.25 billion.

