Keller Rohrback Files Suit Against Ford Motor Company Following Fuel Economy Misreporting for 2019 Ford Ranger and 2017-2019 Ford F-150

Seattle-based class action law firm Keller
Rohrback L.L.P., with co-counsel, filed suit on Monday, June 10,
2019 against Ford Motor Company. Filed in the United States District
Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the litigation comes after
investigation by Plaintiffs’ counsel and testing by experts relating to
Ford’s calculations of the fuel economy of certain vehicles, including
the 2019 Ford Ranger.
“Companies have a duty to tell consumers the actual characteristics of
the vehicles they’re buying. Owners and lessees of these trucks believe
Ford misrepresented their true fuel economy and are rightfully upset
that they will have to pay higher fuel costs than expected over the
course of their vehicles’ lives,” said Gretchen
Freeman Cappio, Keller Rohrback attorney and consumer advocate.
Keller Rohrback’s suit came about after Ford filed its 2018 annual
report with the SEC in February. The report revealed that Ford had
“become aware of a potential concern involving its U.S. emissions
certification process.” The same day, Ford published a press release
stating that employees had raised concerns about the company’s fuel
economy and emissions compliance process as far back as September 2018.
The complaint, which can be reviewed here,
calls for Ford to immediately cease testing fuel economy based on flawed
road load and coastdown methods, to correct its published EPA-estimated
fuel economy ratings, and to provide financial relief to all Class
Members who have suffered economic damages.
Keller Rohrback has a track record of success in holding car
manufacturers responsible for selling vehicles that don’t live up to the
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005847/en/