Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Keller Rohrback Files Suit Against Ford Motor Company Following Fuel Economy Misreporting for 2019 Ford Ranger and 2017-2019 Ford F-150

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

Seattle-based class action law firm Keller Rohrback L.L.P., with co-counsel, filed suit on Monday, June 10, 2019 against Ford Motor Company. Filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the litigation comes after investigation by Plaintiffs’ counsel and testing by experts relating to Ford’s calculations of the fuel economy of certain vehicles, including the 2019 Ford Ranger.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005847/en/

Keller Rohrback filed suit against Ford Motor Company following fuel economy misreporting for 2019 F ...

Keller Rohrback filed suit against Ford Motor Company following fuel economy misreporting for 2019 Ford Ranger and 2017-2019 Ford F-150. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Companies have a duty to tell consumers the actual characteristics of the vehicles they’re buying. Owners and lessees of these trucks believe Ford misrepresented their true fuel economy and are rightfully upset that they will have to pay higher fuel costs than expected over the course of their vehicles’ lives,” said Gretchen Freeman Cappio, Keller Rohrback attorney and consumer advocate.

Keller Rohrback’s suit came about after Ford filed its 2018 annual report with the SEC in February. The report revealed that Ford had “become aware of a potential concern involving its U.S. emissions certification process.” The same day, Ford published a press release stating that employees had raised concerns about the company’s fuel economy and emissions compliance process as far back as September 2018.

The complaint, which can be reviewed here, calls for Ford to immediately cease testing fuel economy based on flawed road load and coastdown methods, to correct its published EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings, and to provide financial relief to all Class Members who have suffered economic damages.

Keller Rohrback has a track record of success in holding car manufacturers responsible for selling vehicles that don’t live up to the promises made at the time of sale. Please contact attorneys Gretchen Freeman Cappio or Ryan McDevitt at 800-776-6044 or consumer@kellerrohrback.com to discuss our investigation and your potential legal claims.

About Keller Rohrback L.L.P.

Keller Rohrback L.L.P. has been appointed by courts to leading roles in the “Dieselgate” cases against Volkswagen and Fiat-Chrysler related to diesel vehicles’ emissions systems. With offices in Seattle, Phoenix, New York, Missoula, and Santa Barbara, Keller Rohrback serves as lead and co-lead counsel in class actions throughout the country. Our Complex Litigation Group is proud to offer its expertise to clients nationwide, and our trial lawyers have obtained judgments and settlements in excess of $23.25 billion.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Not licensed to practice law in all states. Please refer to www.krcomplexlit.com for details.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:24pKonica Minolta's ITS Division, All Covered, Named to CRN's 2019 Solution Provider 500 List
GL
01:24pBOXLIGHT : Invites Educators to Explore How to Create Collaborative Digital Classrooms and Get Hands On with STEM at ISTE 2019
BU
01:23pOROCO RESOURCE : Provides Clarification of June 7, 2019 News Release
AQ
01:23pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ra Medical Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:23pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:22pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Genmab, Janssen in Cancer-Drug Licensing Deal
DJ
01:21pDXC TECHNOLOGY : Receives Regulatory Approval to Complete Acquisition of Leading Digital Innovator Luxoft
BU
01:21pInternational Speakers Announced for Legionella Conference 2019
GL
01:20pHARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford rejects calls to waive fees for suspended fund
RE
01:20pCOSMOS GROUP HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Using Smartphones to Pay? That's So Yesterday in China -- Journal Report
2Oil steadies as demand concerns counter OPEC cuts
3TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Salesforce Makes $15 Billion Deal -- WSJ
4BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : Slack predicts full-year sales to skyrocket ahead of public debut
5DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Uber's European rival Bolt enters London market, again

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About