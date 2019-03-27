Log in
Keller Williams : Represents More Than 34 Percent of Top Brokerages in REAL Trends 500

03/27/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Franchise has 174 brokerages ranked, more than any other single brand

Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count and the U.S. leader in units and sales volume, had the most top producing brokerages on the REAL Trends 500, according to the annual ranking and reporting published by REAL Trends, Inc.

"Once again, according to REAL Trends, Keller Williams represents more than a third of the top-producing firms in real estate," said Gary Keller, co-founder, chairman and CEO, Keller Williams. "That’s monumental and we’re extremely proud to be in business with our incredible market center leaders that continue to set new benchmarks in a dynamically shifting industry."

Ranked by transaction sides, Keller Williams had 174 brokerages that appeared on the REAL Trends 500, representing 34.8 percent of the top 500 brokerages for 2018. The company significantly outpaced all other single real estate brands in terms of numbers of top-performing brokerages ranked.

The 174 Keller Williams brokerages handled 768,734 transaction sides. From the previous 2017 REAL Trends ranking, Keller Williams also added four more brokerages ranked by number of transactions.

As a franchise, Keller Williams had 169 brokerages ranked on the REAL Trends 500 by volume this year, representing 33.8 percent of the industry’s top brokerages by volume alone for 2018. These Keller Williams firms handled $233.8 billion in sales.

From the previous year, Keller Williams added eight more brokerages ranked by sales volume this year.

“Seven of the top 10 growth firms were affiliated with Keller Williams,” said Scott Wright, vice president, REAL Trends. “Leading firms are finding a way to grow despite challenges from low inventory, affordability issues and intensifying competition.”

Arlington, Texas-based Keller Williams Realty Go Management Offices ranked No. 7 on the REAL Trends 500 list of brokerages by transaction sides, registering 33,134 in 2018. The brokerage also recorded $9.5 billion in sales volume in 2018.

“For several years, the REAL Trends 500 has gained market share,” said Steve Murray, president, REAL Trends. “In 2019, the REAL Trends 500 did it again - up 2.7 percent in 2018 against a national existing home sales factor which was down 3 to 4 percent.”

According to REAL Trends, it took 1,992 transactions to be included in this year's ranking, up from a minimum of 1,899 transactions a year ago. To view the rankings, go to https://www.realtrends.com/rankings/rt500.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,000 offices and 180,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

In 2019, Fast Company named Keller Williams the No. 1 "Most Innovative Company" in real estate. In 2015, the company began its evolution into a technology company, now building the real estate platform that agents' buyers and sellers prefer.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kw.com.

About REAL Trends

REAL Trends has been the trusted source of news, analysis and information on the residential brokerage industry since 1987. REAL Trends is a privately-held publishing, consulting and communications company based in Castle Rock, Colorado.


© Business Wire 2019
