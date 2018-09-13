Keller Williams Selects CognitiveScale to Speed Real Estate Smartcloud Efforts

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CognitiveScale , the leader in augmented intelligence software and Responsible AI, announced that Keller Williams (KW), the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, has selected Cortex5, CognitiveScale’s AI software, to enhance its own Keller Cloud and AI platform with more AI-based predictive decision support and learning capabilities.



The partnership will also allow the real estate franchise to increase the pace of R&D and add significant value into its proprietary next-gen agent and consumer smart apps. Focused on providing the best agent-driven consumer experience, Keller Williams is currently applying its proprietary artificial intelligence, Kelle, to a range of existing and emerging products, domains, and tools in development.

Austin, Texas-based KW has more than 975 offices and 186,000 associates. In 2015, the firm began its evolution into a technology company, initiating the development of its Keller Cloud.

A real estate-specific cloud service ecosystem, the Keller Cloud now leverages the collective power of the largest real estate sales force: 186,000 Keller Williams associates.

Using CognitiveScale’s Cortex5, Keller Williams will increase the velocity of its AI initiative implementation. Rather than working serially, KW’s data scientists will tackle AI-based projects in parallel, speeding new innovations to agents and consumers.

“Keller Williams has 35 years of rich, complex real estate data. We will use CognitiveScale’s AI platform to harness our data to surface more insights for our teams and to accelerate innovation,” said Neil Dholakia, chief product officer, Keller Williams.

“As KW agents increasingly use Keller Cloud apps, the AI platform will learn from their interactions and subsequently offer intelligent decision support and recommendations to strengthen agent service to consumers. For example, as our agents write offer contracts, they will be advised as to the strength of their offer and how to further strengthen it. Additionally, KW agents will be provided hyper local market analysis, enabling them to best advise clients on the sale or purchase of a home,” added Dholakia.

“We are excited to be working with a leader like Keller Williams to drive data and AI-powered intelligent user experiences and business processes. We share their enthusiasm for making every agent their best agent and look forward to helping Keller Williams build on their data advantage and provide valuable insights to their team through Cortex5,” said Nij Chawla, chief customer officer, CognitiveScale.

About CognitiveScale

CognitiveScale’s Cortex5 software helps businesses apply artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to solve complex business problems at scale for financial services, healthcare, and digital commerce markets.

Our award-winning software is being used by global leaders such as USAA, Morgan Stanley, NBC, JPMorgan Chase, ExxonMobil, and MD Anderson to increase user engagement, improve decision-making, and deploy self-learning and self-assuring business processes.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CognitiveScale has offices in New York, London, and Hyderabad, India, and is funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, IBM Watson, M12, and USAA.

For more information on the company, please visit us at cognitivescale.com and follow @cognitivescale on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 975 offices and 186,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

In 2015, Keller Williams began its evolution into a technology company, now building the real estate platform that agents’ buyers and sellers prefer. Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders.

For more information, visit kw.com .

