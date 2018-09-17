Date: Sep 18, 2018

Katia Merten-Lentz will present 'Cooperation Between Singaporean and French Innovation for Nurturing the Future' at the Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology. The conference brings together the French and Singaporean next generation of agri-food leaders. The event is organized by InVivo Quest (part of InVivo Group, France's leading agricultural cooperative group)

Katia actively participates to the Singapore Agri-Food Business Club organized by the InVivo Group. Katia is part of the Expert Committee that will select the next generation of French and Singaporean agri-food leaders by carefully choosing the most innovative agri-food projects. This next generation will be awarded further funding, monitoring and specialist coaching.

The event will take place during the globally reputed SWITCH week: the Singapore Week of Innovation & TeCHnology, a platform that brings together partners from around the world active in the technology, innovation and enterprise ecosystem in a series of events.

Katia is involved as speaker and monitor/coach in various events organized by the InVivo Group:

InVivo Quest Singapore: 10 Agri-food projects have been pre-selected, each candidate presents their project to the Expert Committee on a 1 to 1 basis. Katia is part of the jury.

Business club by InVivo Quest: this event is open to innovative French and Singaporean agri-food players. Katia will be speaking during the discussion panel entitled 'cooperation between Singaporean & French innovation for nurturing the future'