Keller and Heckman LLP : Katia Merten-Lentz to Present "Cooperation Between Singaporean and French Innovation for Nurturing the Future" at the Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology

09/17/2018 | 07:58pm CEST

Date: Sep 18, 2018

Katia Merten-Lentz will present 'Cooperation Between Singaporean and French Innovation for Nurturing the Future' at the Singapore Week of Innovation & Technology. The conference brings together the French and Singaporean next generation of agri-food leaders. The event is organizedby InVivo Quest (part of InVivo Group, France's leading agricultural cooperative group)

Katia actively participates to the Singapore Agri-Food Business Club organized by the InVivo Group. Katia is part of the Expert Committee that will select the next generation of French and Singaporean agri-food leaders by carefully choosing the most innovative agri-food projects. This next generation will be awarded further funding, monitoring and specialist coaching.

The event will take place during the globally reputed SWITCH week: the Singapore Week of Innovation & TeCHnology, a platform that brings together partners from around the world active in the technology, innovation and enterprise ecosystem in a series of events.

Katia is involved as speaker and monitor/coach in various events organized by the InVivo Group:

  1. InVivo Quest Singapore: 10 Agri-food projects have been pre-selected, each candidate presents their project to the Expert Committee on a 1 to 1 basis. Katia is part of the jury.
  1. Business club by InVivo Quest: this event is open to innovative French and Singaporean agri-food players. Katia will be speaking during the discussion panel entitled 'cooperation between Singaporean & French innovation for nurturing the future'
  1. TechInnovation: TECHINNOVATION is a premier technology-industry brokerage event organised by IPI. It brings together international and Singapore technology providers and seekers to explore technology and business collaboration opportunities through open innovation. In its seventh year since its inception in 2012, it has grown to become a leading conference and exhibition in Singapore that focuses on the matching of industry's needs to enabling technologies. The InVivo Quest delegation will exhibit and pitch at the Food and Urban Agritech conferences organized by IPI, Enterprise Singapore, government authorities. Katia is a guest of InVivo Quest.

Disclaimer

Keller and Heckman LLP published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 17:57:05 UTC
