Date: Sep 10, 2018
Mitzi Ng Clark will present 'Marketing Claims and Regulatory Compliance Overview for 3D Printing' at the Innovation Takes Root Conference. The event, to be held September 10-12 in San Diego, California will bring together all aspects of the supply chain in the growing area of bioplastics. Mitzi will speak on September 10th and will provide a focused review of regulatory marketing claims do's/don'ts with topics covering regulatory, (food compliance, REACH, EH&S, medical compliance) and marketing (EOL, bio-based, carbon footprint, and performance claims). For more info, click here.
