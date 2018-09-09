Log in
Keller and Heckman LLP : Mitzi Ng Clark to Present "Marketing Claims and Regulatory Compliance Overview for 3D Printing"

09/09/2018 | 05:52am CEST

Date: Sep 10, 2018

Mitzi Ng Clark will present 'Marketing Claims and Regulatory Compliance Overview for 3D Printing' at the Innovation Takes Root Conference. The event, to be held September 10-12 in San Diego, California will bring together all aspects of the supply chain in the growing area of bioplastics. Mitzi will speak on September 10th and will provide a focused review of regulatory marketing claims do's/don'ts with topics covering regulatory, (food compliance, REACH, EH&S, medical compliance) and marketing (EOL, bio-based, carbon footprint, and performance claims). For more info, click here.

Keller and Heckman LLP published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 03:51:03 UTC
