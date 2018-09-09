Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Keller and Heckman LLP : Mitzi Ng Clark to Present "Marketing Claims and Regulatory Compliance Overview for 3D Printing"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2018 | 05:52am CEST

Date: Sep 10, 2018

Mitzi Ng Clark will present 'Marketing Claims and Regulatory Compliance Overview for 3D Printing' at the Innovation Takes Root Conference. The event, to be held September 10-12 in San Diego, California will bring together all aspects of the supply chain in the growing area of bioplastics. Mitzi will speak on September 10th and will provide a focused review of regulatory marketing claims do's/don'ts with topics covering regulatory, (food compliance, REACH, EH&S, medical compliance) and marketing (EOL, bio-based, carbon footprint, and performance claims). For more info, click here.

Disclaimer

Keller and Heckman LLP published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 03:51:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52aKELLER AND HECKMAN LLP : Mitzi Ng Clark to Present "Marketing Claims and Regulatory Compliance Overview for 3D Printing"
PU
05:17aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Listed steel companies see profit surge in H1
PU
05:12aUNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND : Blue Devils push past Nor'easters, 3-1
PU
03:43aWhite House Budget Chief Questions Likability of Sen. Ted Cruz
DJ
01:27aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Export container transport gains momentum in August
PU
09/08Fresh from end of bailout, Greek PM announces tax breaks
RE
09/08Poland's Pekao eyes small buys in digital banking, asset management
RE
09/08Venezuela announces easing of currency controls, economists sceptical
RE
09/08PHILADELPHIA UNION : Steel FC Road Streak Snapped In Pittsburgh
PU
09/08Merkel targets debt reduction, investment as tax take 'very good'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Trump tells Apple to make products in U.S. to avoid China tariffs
2GM Law Firm Lawyer Chantel Grants Petunia the Duck is Everything Good About the Internet
3CEDAR FAIR, L.P. : CEDAR FAIR : Takes Top Honors at Amusement Today's 2018 Golden Ticket Awards
4AFCON HOLDINGS LTD : AFCON : Buoyant Amavubi out to sting Les Elephants
5INDIAN OIL CORPORATION : DIESEL PRICE: Truckers warn of strike

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.