Kelly C. Stéfani, MD, PhD, Presented with the 2019 Women's International Leadership Award

Rosemont, Ill., Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly C. Stéfani, MD, PhD, from São Paulo, Brazil, received the 2019 Women’s International Leadership Award from the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society® (AOFAS). The award recognizes Dr. Stéfani for her role as an orthopaedic educator, clinician, researcher, and volunteer.

Dr. Stéfani received her medical degree and performed her orthopaedic residency at Universidade São Francisco in Brazil. After completing a foot and ankle orthopaedic fellowship at Santa Casa de São Paulo, she established her own practice, Instituto Kelly Stéfani de Medicina do Esporte. In addition to her private practice, she currently works at Instituto de Assistência Médica ao Servidor Público Estadual, a public hospital in São Paulo.

“It is challenging to be a woman in a male-dominated environment,” said Dr. Stéfani, “and in my case, being a woman from South America with a passion for science in a country that struggles for resources for research didn’t make it easier. Awards like this remind us that it is worth fighting against all the odds and prejudices to do what we love.”

A member of the AOFAS since 1998, Dr. Stéfani is a leader in foot and ankle research and education. She has published numerous articles in scientific journals, is a member of several editorial boards for orthopaedic publications, and serves on the board of the Brazilian Foot and Ankle Society. In addition, Dr. Stéfani gives back to her community as the coordinator for a foot and ankle orthopaedic research group with master’s and doctoral-level students and as a volunteer with Street Ski, an organization that improves the lives of underprivileged children through sports. In her spare time, she participates in marathons and triathlons.

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation established the Women’s International Leadership Award and the Women’s Leadership Award in 2018 to recognize and encourage current and future female leaders in foot and ankle orthopaedic surgery. Funding for the 2019 awards was provided by a grant from Wright Medical Group N.V.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), is a 501(c)(3) organization that advances the AOFAS mission to improve lives through exceptional orthopaedic foot and ankle care. Through its funding of humanitarian endeavors, educational outreach programs, and innovative research, the Foundation enhances foot and ankle care for patients around the world. For more information visit the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation online at aofas.org/foundation.

