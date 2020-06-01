Kelly Ireland Named Power 40 Solution Provider

Orange, CA, June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, woman-owned domain expert integrator, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kelly Ireland ( our Founder ) to its list of 2020 Power 40 Solution Providers, an elite subset of its prestigious Women of the Channel list.

This year, CRN honors more than 900 women whose channel expertise and vision are deserving of recognition. As part of the 2020 Women of the Channel, CRN also highlights 40 female executives at solution provider organizations whose insight and influence in their respective companies help drive channel success.

Ireland founded CBT in 2001 as a value-added reseller (VAR) and has since successfully transitioned the company to a recognized solution provider and domain expert integrator. Under her leadership, the company has flourished, bridging the gap between operational technologies (OT) and information technologies (IT) with groundbreaking projects like the Refinery of the Future (RotF) in Houston. The company also thrives in high-performance computing (HPC), supporting a number of notable Fortune 50 clients. These successful initiatives have positioned CBT as an industry leader and have spurred explosive growth, increasing the company’s revenue by 55% in the last two years.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

“It is an honor to be recognized as part of such a prestigious list, and I could not have achieved this without the support from the CBT team, our partners and clients,” said Ireland. “In the next year, we expect continued growth around our Industrial IoT solutions , especially as enterprises strive to adapt to the new normal with remote and connected worker technologies. We’re excited to be at the forefront in this area, with IT/OT solutions that will drive significant ROI for our customers.”

In addition to CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel and Power 40 Solution Providers, CBT has received nine consecutive Boeing Performance Excellence Awards, CRN’s 2019 Triple Crown Award, three consecutive CRN IoT Innovators Awards, and the 2019 Women Presidents' Organization's 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies.

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About CBT

Founded in 2001, CBT is a premier, woman-owned technology solutions provider and domain expert integrator with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class team and strategic partnerships with the world’s finest providers of hardware and software solutions. By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Industrial IoT, HPC and Analytics, Hybrid IT and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com .

Follow CBT: Twitter and LinkedIn

Copyright © 2020 CBT, Inc. All rights reserved.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Attachment

Ben Davies CBT 7145737733 ben.davies@cbtechinc.com