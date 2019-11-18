Log in
Kelly McRitchie joins Urban Catalyst as Director of Capital Markets

11/18/2019 | 10:06am EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Catalyst, a multi-asset opportunity zone fund based in San Jose, announced Kelly McRitchie has joined the company as Director of Capital Markets. An experienced professional lead with a demonstrated history of working in the banking industry, Ms. McRitchie is skilled in portfolio management, cash flow, mergers & acquisitions (M&A), analyzing, structuring, and underwriting of commercial real estate deals, leadership, asset based lending, and financial structuring.

Kelly McRitchie

As Director of Capital Markets at Urban Catalyst, Ms. McRitchie will manage company debt and equity relationships for its projects including coordination of all building, construction, and permanent loans. In addition to due diligence activities, legal coordination and loan maintenance, she will develop equity and finance strategies for individual projects and the fund portfolio. 

"We are excited to bring Kelly on board as part of the team," says Urban Catalyst Founder Erik Hayden. "Her extensive knowledge and experience in capital markets will be a strong asset to our company and help drive our strategy moving forward."

Urban Catalyst is hitting its milestones with the acquisition of a diverse set of projects in the downtown core and a team of skilled professionals. The company is successfully implementing its strategy as it aims to raise $250 million.

About Urban Catalyst
Based in San Jose, Urban Catalyst is the first multi-asset opportunity zone fund in the Bay Area focusing on downtown San Jose. Employing a world-class team of experienced local professionals to build out impact investment opportunities—multi-family, office, and industrial investment projects—Urban Catalyst is focused on advancing and improving the community while earning investors advantageous financial returns. Learn more at https://www.urbancatalyst.com/.

Media Contact
NINICO Communications 
Sarah Farrant | sarah@ninicocommunications.com  
Ashley Alexander | ashley@ninicocommunications.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelly-mcritchie-joins-urban-catalyst-as-director-of-capital-markets-300959529.html

SOURCE Urban Catalyst


© PRNewswire 2019
