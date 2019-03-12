Log in
Kelly Partners : 1H19 Roadshow Presentation

03/12/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

+Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (KPGH)

1H19 Roadshow Presentation

ASX: KPG

PRESENTED BY

Brett Kelly, CEO and Executive Chairman Pauline Michelakis, CFO and Executive Director

March 2019

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited kellypartnersgroup.com.au

+Disclaimer

SUMMARY INFORMATION

This document has been prepared by Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited ACN 124 908 363 (Company). This document contains information in a summary form and general background information about the Company's activities current as at the date of the document. It is to be read in conjunction with the Company's other disclosure announcement filed with the Australian Securities Exchange (available atwww.asx.com.au). This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor.

TERMINOLOGY

Certain non-IFRS financial information has been included with this document to assist in making appropriate comparisons with prior periods and to assess the operating performance of the business. The Company uses these measures to assess the performance of the business and believes that the information is useful to investors. Non-IFRS information including Underlying, Attributed and Pro forma NPAT, NPATA, EBITDA, and EPS have not been subject to review by the auditors.

NO RELIANCE

To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company, its subsidiaries and associates and their respective directors, employees and agents disclaim all liability for any direct or indirect loss which may be suffered by any recipient through use of or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from this document. No recommendation is made as to how investors should make an investment decision. Investors must rely on their own examination of The Company, including the merits and risks involved. Investors should consult with their own professional advisors in connection with any acquisition of securities.

The information in this document remains subject to change without notice. The Company assumes no obligation to provide any recipient of this document with any access to any additional information or to notify any recipient or any other person of any other matter arising or coming to its notice after the date of this document.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains certain "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "projections" "guidance", "forecast", "estimate", "likely", "intend", "should", "could", "may", "will", "target", "plan" and other similar expressions. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. While due care and attention has been used in the preparation of forecast information, forward looking statements, opinion and estimates are based on assumptions and contingencies which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Neither the Company, its directors, officers or agent gives any representation, warranty, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this document will actually occur and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. To the fullest extent permitted by law, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any public update or revisions to the information to reflect any changes in expectations or assumptions. These statements are general guides only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Past performance are not indicators of future performance.

NOT AN OFFER

This document does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation, recommendation, advice or recommendation with respect to issue, purchase, or sale of any shares or other financial products in the Company in any jurisdiction.

CONFIDENTIALITY

By accepting this document, you agree to maintain absolute confidentiality regarding the information contained herein. The information is given to you solely for your own use and this document cannot be copied, reproduced, redistributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, for any purpose without the prior written permission of the Company. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law and persons in possession of this document should inform themselves and observe any such restrictions.

+Result Highlights

+

1H19 Financial Highlights

Consolidated 1H19

$m

% change(1)

Revenue

19.7

2.6%

EBITDA

4.7

(2.1%)

NPATA

3.6

(2.8%)

EBITDA Margin

23.9%

(1.0%)

Attributed 1H19

$m

% change(1)

EBITDA

2.0

(1.4%)

NPATA

1.3

6.1%

EPSA (cps)

2.8

4.4%

FY19 Guidance

Underlying NPATA Attributable to Shareholders

$4.3m

flat on pcp

Dividend per share FY19

4.4c

1.1c paid quarterly

(1) Compared to 1H18 statutory

+Operational Highlights

  • $19.7m revenue, up 2.6% from 1H18

  • 10% ($1.4m) underlying revenue growth excluding Sydney CBD & Tax Consulting

  • 17 of 22 businesses recorded higher revenue for 1H19, compared to 1H18

  • Sydney CBD reset of recurring revenue post earn out completion

  • Tax Consulting business naturally more lumpy than accounting operations and is only 5% of total group revenue

  • 4 acquisitions YTD:

    - $4.0m total spend (including contingent consideration)

    - Target ROI pre-tax of 35% pa

  • New Melbourne office investment in 1H19

Disclaimer

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 21:47:04 UTC
