Kelly Partners : Appendix 3Y - Brett Kelly

03/10/2019 | 06:00pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01

Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited

ABN

25 124 908 363

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Brett Kelly

Date of last notice

27 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

  • (i) Kelly Investments 1 Pty Ltd

    Officeholder and beneficial interest

  • (ii) Brett Kelly & Rebecca Kelly ATF Brett Kelly Superannuation Fund *

    Trustee and beneficial interest

  • (iii) Dolomites Investments Pty Ltd * Officeholder and beneficial interest

*Registered under HUB24 Custodial Services Limited

Date of change

  • (ii) 5 March 2019

  • (iii) 6-7 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

  • (i) 23,253,378 Ordinary Shares

  • (ii) 0 Ordinary Shares

  • (iii) 0 Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

  • (ii) Ordinary Shares

  • (iii) Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

  • (ii) 8,000 Ordinary Shares

  • (iii) 15,000 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  • (ii) $7,000.00 share)

    ($0.875perordinary

  • (iii) $12,953.96 ($0.8636 per ordinary share)

No. of securities held after change

  • (i) 23,253,378 Ordinary Shares

  • (ii) 8,000 Ordinary Shares

  • (iii) 15,000 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

  • (ii) On-Market Purchase

  • (iii) On-Market Purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2019 21:59:08 UTC
