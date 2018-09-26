Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kelly Partners : Appendix 3Y - Pauline Michelakis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 04:51am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01

Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited

ABN

25 124 908 363

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Pauline Michelakis

Date of last notice

26 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

  • (1) Kalumic Pty Ltd (Officeholder and beneficial owner)

  • (2) Mikalu Pty Ltd

    (Officeholder and beneficial owner)

Date of change

21 September 2018 to 25 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

(1) Kalumic Pty Ltd

Family A/C>

787,007 Ordinary Shares

  • 151,186 no escrow

  • 635,821 escrowed to one month after the Company's FY2018 results are announced

(2) Mikalu Pty Ltd

Fund A/C>

150,054 Ordinary Shares

Escrowed to one month after the

Company's FY2018 results are announced

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

(2) Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

(2) 62,939 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$1.2578 (average price) per share for a total consideration of $79,169.67

No. of securities held after change

(1) Kalumic Pty Ltd

Family A/C>

787,007 Ordinary Shares

  • 151,186 no escrow

  • 635,821 escrowed to one month after the Company's FY2018 results are announced

(2) Mikalu Pty Ltd

Fund A/C>

212,993 Ordinary Shares

  • 62,939 no escrow

  • 150,054 Ordinary Shares

    Escrowed to one month after the Company's FY2018 results are announced

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market Share Purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 02:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:16aFUYO GENERAL LEASE : joins RE100, a Global Renewable Electricity Initiative, as the first member among comprehensive Leasing companies in Japan. （173KB）
PU
05:10aCOGOBUY : INGDAN.com Partners with Suning Intelligent to Build New Hardware Ecosystem That Will Accelerate China's AIoT industry
PR
05:09aLESS THAN A SNOWBALL'S CHANCE : 2nd lane reopening on Trail won't happen before winter
AQ
05:08aCEDAR FAIR L P : fined for safety violations
AQ
05:06aPANASONIC : "Panasonic Prime Smash!" Has Been Given a Complete Makeover - An iPhone, iPad Game That Awakens Children's Interest in Mathematics
BU
05:04aARAB INSURANCE : B.S.C. (ARIG) Board of Directors (BOD) Meeting
AQ
05:04aKHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK B S C : Announcement of a Major Shareholder trade on the shares of Khaleeji Commercial Bank B.S.C
AQ
05:04aBAHRAIN COMMERCIAL FACILITIES : B.S.C. (BCFC) Board of Directors (BOD) Meeting
AQ
05:04aBLACKSTONE LP : Michael Kors to buy Versace for $2bn
AQ
05:04aPRESS RELEASE : Investcorp on track to expand global growth
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal
2ST BARBARA LTD : ST BARBARA : Change of Director’s Interest Notice
3NETCARE LIMITED : NETCARE : BMI Healthcare close to £2 billion restructuring deal - source
4TOTAL : TOTAL : Asia's oil deficit to widen by 2025 - Total
5CANNAROYALTY CORP : CANNAROYALTY : CEO Marc Lustig to Present at Cannabis Invest

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.