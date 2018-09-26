Kelly Partners : Appendix 3Y - Pauline Michelakis

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11 Name of entity Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited ABN 25 124 908 363

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Pauline Michelakis Date of last notice 26 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. (1) Kalumic Pty Ltd (Officeholder and beneficial owner)

(2) Mikalu Pty Ltd (Officeholder and beneficial owner) Date of change 21 September 2018 to 25 September 2018 No. of securities held prior to change (1) Kalumic Pty Ltd Family A/C> 787,007 Ordinary Shares • 151,186 no escrow

• 635,821 escrowed to one month after the Company's FY2018 results are announced (2) Mikalu Pty Ltd Fund A/C> 150,054 Ordinary Shares Escrowed to one month after the Company's FY2018 results are announced

Class (2) Ordinary Shares Number acquired (2) 62,939 Ordinary Shares Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $1.2578 (average price) per share for a total consideration of $79,169.67 No. of securities held after change (1) Kalumic Pty Ltd Family A/C> 787,007 Ordinary Shares • 151,186 no escrow

• 635,821 escrowed to one month after the Company's FY2018 results are announced (2) Mikalu Pty Ltd Fund A/C> 212,993 Ordinary Shares • 62,939 no escrow

• 150,054 Ordinary Shares Escrowed to one month after the Company's FY2018 results are announced Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market Share Purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

