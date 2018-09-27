Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kelly Partners : Appendix 3Y - Ryan Macnamee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 06:56am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited 25 124 908 363

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ryan Macnamee

Date of last notice

21 June 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Mrs Vanessa Macnamee and Mr Ryan Macnamee (joint individual holders)

Date of change

27 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

(1) Direct 100,046 ordinary shares (escrowed till one month after the Company's FY18 results are announced)

(2) Indirect 25,000 ordinary shares

Class

(1) Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

N/A

No. of securities held after change

(1) Direct 100,046 ordinary shares

(2) Indirect 25,000 ordinary shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Release of ordinary shares from voluntary escrow

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 04:55:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:25aGOVECS : extends subscription period to 8 November 2018
EQ
08:24aKT : SAT to Host First Satellite Conference in South Korea
PR
08:23aHENNES & MAURITZ : H&M's third-quarter pretax profit falls more than expected
RE
08:22aMEDIOBANCA : Chairman of Parties to the Mediobanca Shareholders’ Agreement
PU
08:22aPHOENIX SPREE DEUTSCHLAND : Interim Results for the half year to 30 June 2018
PU
08:22a#OHBGOESIAC : Home game for OHB at IAC in Bremen
PU
08:22aWIDECELLS : Interim Results
PU
08:22aAJINOMOTO : Notice of Retirement of Repurchased Shares
PU
08:21aECO ATLANTIC : Receives Government Approval to Drill PEL 30 Offshore Namibia
AQ
08:20aGAMING INNOVATION GROUP : Signs First External Poker Agreement With OneTimePoker
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE Russell includes China stocks in boon to battered market
2PAPA JOHN'S INT'L, INC. : PAPA JOHN'S ASKS POTENTIAL ACQUIRERS TO SUBMIT OFFERS: sources
3TARGET CORPORATION : Amazon turns to toys, home goods in latest brick-and-mortar trial
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent & Alibaba chase remittances in battle for Southeast Asia
5ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Chugai and Lilly Enter into a License Agreement for Oral GLP-1 Agonist..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.