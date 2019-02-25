Kelly Partners : Clarification of ASX announcement of 25 Feb 2019

ASX Announcement
CLARIFICATION OF ASX ANNOUNCEMENT OF 25 FEBRUARY 2019
26 February 2019
KELLY PARTNERS GROUP HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES THE FOLLOWING CLARIFICATION TO 1H19 RESULTS GUIDANCE
In relation to FY19 full year guidance, KPG attributed FY19 NPATA is estimated to be $4.3m (as disclosed in 25/2/2019 announcement, Underlying NPATA equals Statutory NPATA).
This compares to FY18 Underlying NPATA of $4.3m and the guidance for FY19 is for a flat year-on-year NPATA.
