Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kelly Partners : Clarification of ASX announcement of 25 Feb 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 05:58pm EST

ASX Announcement

CLARIFICATION OF ASX ANNOUNCEMENT OF 25 FEBRUARY 2019

26 February 2019

KELLY PARTNERS GROUP HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES THE FOLLOWING CLARIFICATION TO 1H19 RESULTS GUIDANCE

In relation to FY19 full year guidance, KPG attributed FY19 NPATA is estimated to be $4.3m (as disclosed in 25/2/2019 announcement, Underlying NPATA equals Statutory NPATA).

This compares to FY18 Underlying NPATA of $4.3m and the guidance for FY19 is for a flat year-on-year NPATA.

- ENDS

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited ABN 25 124 908 363

Level 8/32 Walker Street, North Sydney, NSW, 2060

PO Box 1764, North Sydney, NSW, 2059

T 02 9923 0800 E info@kellypartners.com.au W kellypartnersgroup.com.au

Disclaimer

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 22:57:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:38pTENABLE : WinRAR Absolute Path Traversal Vulnerability Leads to Remote Code Execution (CVE-2018-20250)
PU
06:38pCISCO : Mobile World Congress Investor Briefing
PU
06:38pNATIONAL HEALTHCARE : NHC Appoints Josh A. McCreary As General Counsel, SVP And Secretary
BU
06:33pNORTHWESTERN : Deep snow prompts safety reminder for montana natural gas customers
PU
06:33pNORTHWESTERN : Deep snow prompts safety reminder for south dakota natural gas customers
PU
06:33pFormer PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi Joins Amazon's Board -- Update
DJ
06:32pVIVA ENERGY REIT : Morgans rates VVR as Add
AQ
06:31pELON MUSK : SEC asks judge to hold Tesla's Musk in contempt of violating deal
RE
06:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates BXB as Equal-weight
AQ
06:31pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's Asset Sales Bode Well for Balance Sheet
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
2ASCENT CAPITAL GROUP INC : Ascent Capital Group Announces Extension of Expiration Time of Cash Tender Offer fo..
3VIAVAREJO : Material Fact - Disposal of Relevant Ownership Interest
4EVERSOURCE ENERGY : EVERSOURCE ENERGY : Responding to Strong Winds Sweeping Across Massachusetts
526/02/2019 &NDASH; CYL: Drilling confirms deeper quartz reefs at Tandarra

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.