Kelly Partners : KPG Acquisition Announcement - Tuck In (North Sydney)

08/22/2018 | 12:47am CEST

ASX Announcement - KPG

Wednesday 22 August 2018

Kelly+Partners Acquisition Announcement - Tuck in (North Sydney)

An acquisition agreement has been signed for Kelly+Partners North Sydney to acquire a 100% interest in an accounting firm in North Sydney to assist in the retirement and succession of the senior practitioner. The business will be tucked into the existing Kelly+Partners North Sydney business to create synergies and operating leverage.

The firm is more than 15 years old and occupies a leading position in accounting and taxation services to SMEs and individuals.

The business will operate as part of Kelly+Partners North Sydney from 1 September 2018.

The acquisition, together with the acquisition in the Inner-West announced last week, is expected to contribute a material amount to NPAT. The acquisition is the second post-listing.

Acquisition discussions continue with other firms.

For more information, please contact:

Brett Kelly

Executive Chairman and CEO P: +612 9923 0800

About Kelly+Partners

Kelly+Partners is a specialist chartered accounting network established in 2006 to provide a better service to private clients, private businesses & their owners, and families. Growing from two greenfield offices in North Sydney and the Central Coast, Kelly+Partners now consists of 21 operating businesses across 12 locations in Greater Sydney, plus Melbourne, Hong Kong and Auckland. In total, the team consists of more than 200 people, including 43 operating partners, who service over 5,300 SME clients. Our holding company, Kelly Partners Group Holdings, was successfully listed on ASX on 21 June 2017.

Over the past 12 years, Kelly+Partners has undertaken 27 individual transactions in order to build the current accounting network. This includes the transformation of 14 external firms, and the launch of 13 greenfield businesses. Our ownership structure and operating model is unique in the Australian accounting market, and provides a strong platform for long-term sustainable growth. The combination of a proven business model and specialist operational expertise enables Kelly+Partners to help solve many of the issues currently facing both the accounting sector and our SME clients.

For more information, please contact:

Brett Kelly

Executive Chairman and CEO P: +612 9923 0800

Disclaimer

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 22:46:03 UTC
