Kelly Partners : KPG announces Dividends

03/13/2019 | 06:19pm EDT

ASX Announcement - KPG

Thursday 14 March 2019

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited

Announces 3rd Dividend for the June 2019 Financial Year

The Board of Directors of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX: KPG) today announces a fully franked dividend of 1.1 cent per share for the March 2019 quarter (results for period ending 28 February 2019). This is the third dividend for the June 2019 financial year, with a fully franked dividend of 1.1 cents per Ordinary Share.

Executive Chairman and CEO Brett Kelly said the Board was pleased to deliver Shareholders its seventh dividend as a listed entity following the IPO in June 2017.

Details of this Dividend are as follows:

Ex-dividend Date:

Wednesday 20 March 2019

Record Date:

Thursday 21 March 2019

Payment Date

Friday 29 March 2019

Dividend Amount:

1.1 cent per Ordinary share

Franking:

100% Franked (to 27.5% tax rate)

The Board intends to continue to pay quarterly dividends in arrears with the next dividend expected to be paid on Monday 1 July 2019 for the quarter ending 30 June 2019 (results for period ending 31 May 2019).

All dividends will be paid electronically as outlined in the Prospectus. Shareholders are reminded to record their banking details with Computershare: www.computershare.com.au/easyupdate/kpg Payment will be credited on the dividend payment date and confirmed by a payment advice sent to each Shareholder.

The applicable corporate tax rate for Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited for imputation purposes for the year ending 30 June 2019 has been determined to be 27.5%. Accordingly, shareholders will be issued with amended dividend distribution statements in respect of the dividend distributions made on 12 July 2018 and 30 October 2018 by reducing the corporate tax rate for imputation purposes from 30% to 27.5%.

Kelly+Partners - Current Office Locations

About Kelly+Partners

Kelly+Partners is a specialist chartered accounting network established in 2006 to provide a better service to private clients, private businesses & their owners, and families. Growing from two greenfield offices in North Sydney and the Central Coast, Kelly+Partners now consists of 22 operating businesses across 13 locations in Greater Sydney, plus Melbourne and Hong Kong. In total, the team consists of more than 200 people, including 41 operating partners, who service over 5,000 SME clients. Our holding company, Kelly Partners Group Holdings, was successfully listed on ASX on 21 June 2017.

Over the past 12 years, Kelly+Partners has completed 20 individual acquisitions in order to build the current accounting network. Our ownership structure and operating model is unique in the Australian accounting market, and provides a strong platform for long-term sustainable growth. The combination of a proven business model and specialist operational expertise enables Kelly+Partners to help solve many of the issues currently facing both the accounting sector and our SME clients.

For more information, please contact:

Brett Kelly

Executive Chairman and CEO P: +612 9923 0800

E:brett.kelly@kellypartnersgroup.com.au W: kellypartnersgroup.com.au

Disclaimer

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 22:18:01 UTC
