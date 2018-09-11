Kelly Partners : Securities to be released from Voluntary Escrow

ASX Announcement - KPG

Tuesday 11 September 2018

Securities to be released from Voluntary Escrow

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited ("KPGH" or the "Company") (ASX: KPG) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, the following securities are due for release from voluntary escrow:

Security Description Number Date of Release Ordinary Shares 28,290,964 27 September 2018

The aforesaid Ordinary Shares being released from escrow (representing approximately 62.2% of the Company's shares) are currently quoted on the ASX and as such quotation of these shares will not be required.

For more information, please contact:

Brett Kelly

Executive Chairman and CEO P: +612 9923 0800

E:brett.kelly@kellypartnersgroup.com.au W: kellypartnersgroup.com.au

