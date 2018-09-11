Kelly Partners : Securities to be released from Voluntary Escrow

Tuesday 11 September 2018
Securities to be released from Voluntary Escrow
Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited ("KPGH" or the "Company") (ASX: KPG) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.10A, the following securities are due for release from voluntary escrow:
|
Security Description
|
Number
|
Date of Release
|
Ordinary Shares
|
28,290,964
|
27 September 2018
The aforesaid Ordinary Shares being released from escrow (representing approximately 62.2% of the Company's shares) are currently quoted on the ASX and as such quotation of these shares will not be required.
For more information, please contact:
Brett Kelly
Executive Chairman and CEO P: +612 9923 0800
E:brett.kelly@kellypartnersgroup.com.au W: kellypartnersgroup.com.au
Page 1
Disclaimer
Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 22:36:03 UTC