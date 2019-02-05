Kelly Rowland Set to Host 2019 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards

#BlackWomeninHollywood Celebrating Art + Activism

February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA

Singer / actress, Kelly Rowland, has been confirmed to host the 12th annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills, CA. ESSENCE, the number one media, technology and commerce company serving Black women, will celebrate the artistry and activism of actress Amandla Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”), actress/singer and author Jenifer Lewis (“Black-ish”), actress KiKi Layne (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) and actress Regina Hall (“Support The Girls”) at its annual Oscar-week luncheon on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Grammy® Award-winning Kelly Rowland is making a splash in Hollywood with her role as Gladys Knight in the new BET series, “AMERICAN SOUL,” the untold story of Don Cornelius and the struggle to make the dream of Soul Train come true.

“I’m so honored to host this year’s ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards and shine a light on four exceptional women for their art and social activism,” said Kelly Rowland. “With this phenomenal Oscar-week celebration, ESSENCE creates a special place that elevates the beauty, power and magic of Black women.”

The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards is presented by The Ford Motor Company and sponsored by AT&T, Inc., L’Oréal, Walmart, Geico and Warner Bros.

