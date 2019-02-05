Kelly Rowland Set to Host 2019 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Singer / actress, Kelly Rowland, has been confirmed to host the 12th
annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills,
CA. ESSENCE,
the number one media, technology and commerce company serving Black
women, will celebrate the artistry and activism of actress Amandla
Stenberg (“The Hate U Give”), actress/singer and author Jenifer
Lewis (“Black-ish”), actress KiKi Layne (“If Beale Street
Could Talk”) and actress Regina Hall (“Support The Girls”) at its
annual Oscar-week luncheon on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Grammy® Award-winning Kelly Rowland is making a splash in Hollywood with
her role as Gladys Knight in the new BET series, “AMERICAN SOUL,” the
untold story of Don Cornelius and the struggle to make the dream of Soul
Train come true.
“I’m so honored to host this year’s ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood
Awards and shine a light on four exceptional women for their art and
social activism,” said Kelly Rowland. “With this phenomenal Oscar-week
celebration, ESSENCE creates a special place that elevates the beauty,
power and magic of Black women.”
The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards is
presented by The Ford Motor Company and sponsored by AT&T,
Inc., L’Oréal, Walmart, Geico and Warner Bros.
About ESSENCE Communications Inc.
ESSENCE Communications is the number one media, technology and commerce
company dedicated to Black women and inspires a global audience of more
than 17 million through diverse storytelling and immersive original
content. With a multi-platform presence in publishing, experiential and
online, ESSENCE encompasses its signature magazine; digital, video and
social platforms; television specials; books; as well as live events,
including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, Street Style
and the ESSENCE Festival. Essence Communications is owned by Essence
Ventures, an independent Black-owned, technology-driven company focused
on merging content, community and commerce to meet the evolving cultural
and lifestyle needs of people of color.
