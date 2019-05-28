Kelly and Aldo Musico Partner with Hoffmann Family and Paul Fleming to Expand Tacos & Tequila Cantina

Tacos
& Tequila Cantina sets a new standard for Tex Mex with handmade
tortillas, specialty margaritas, and a funky eclectic vibe. With waits
out the door, the Southwest Florida community has taken notice – and so
has The Hoffmann Family Of Companies and renowned restaurateur Paul
Fleming. A letter of intent to partner in the growth of Tacos & Tequila
Cantina is signed and the owners, Kelly and Aldo Musico, are excited for
the relationship. Together, they plan to bring their unique south of the
border cuisine across Florida and the nation.
Kelly and Aldo Musico opened the doors to their first Tacos & Tequila
Cantina in August of 2013. The original location quickly became a local
favorite, and within six years, they opened two additional locations.
“We are proud of the strong culture we have built in our restaurants.
The support and sense of family that we have with our employees and with
the local community is truly what has made this brand successful. With
our new partnership, we are eager to open more doors and continue to do
what we do best in the neighborhoods where we do business.”
David Hoffmann, chairman of Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate and founder
of private equity company Osprey Capital, is the largest private
investor in commercial real estate in Naples, Florida. “I am thrilled to
partner with Kelly and Aldo Musico and Paul Fleming. The Musico’s have
done a wonderful job of bringing fantastic, affordable food to the
Naples area and we look forward to expanding the brand statewide and
eventually nationwide,” announced Hoffmann.
Paul Fleming, one of the nation’s premier restaurateurs, has been
associated with restaurants of critical acclaim for over three decades,
including the nationally popular P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, Fleming’s
Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, and most recently, Paul Martin’s American
Grill. His restaurants have become neighborhood staples from coast to
coast. This continued success is undoubtedly due to Fleming’s deep
understanding of the industry and his approach to developing brands that
stand the test of time. “Tacos & Tequila Cantina blends a passion for
local, fresh, hand-crafted food with a vibrant atmosphere. The culture
and brand that the Musico’s built in the Naples community embodies the
type of experience guests are looking for today and in years to come.”
About Hoffmann Family of Companies:
David Hoffmann, the founder of private equity firm Osprey Capital, is
the largest private investor of commercial properties in Naples, FL. His
family has invested in over 20 properties in and around Old Naples and
acquired many SWFL businesses. The
Hoffman Family of Companies include the Naples Princess Cruises, The
Bevy, Naples Transportation & Tours, GlobalWorks, Hoffmann Executive
Suites, Sunmaster, Signs & Things, Adelheidi’s, EventLux, WeddingLux,
and Coral Cay Adventure Golf.
