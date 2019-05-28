Log in
Kelly and Aldo Musico Partner with Hoffmann Family and Paul Fleming to Expand Tacos & Tequila Cantina

05/28/2019 | 02:04pm EDT

Tacos & Tequila Cantina sets a new standard for Tex Mex with handmade tortillas, specialty margaritas, and a funky eclectic vibe. With waits out the door, the Southwest Florida community has taken notice – and so has The Hoffmann Family Of Companies and renowned restaurateur Paul Fleming. A letter of intent to partner in the growth of Tacos & Tequila Cantina is signed and the owners, Kelly and Aldo Musico, are excited for the relationship. Together, they plan to bring their unique south of the border cuisine across Florida and the nation.

Kelly and Aldo Musico opened the doors to their first Tacos & Tequila Cantina in August of 2013. The original location quickly became a local favorite, and within six years, they opened two additional locations. “We are proud of the strong culture we have built in our restaurants. The support and sense of family that we have with our employees and with the local community is truly what has made this brand successful. With our new partnership, we are eager to open more doors and continue to do what we do best in the neighborhoods where we do business.”

David Hoffmann, chairman of Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate and founder of private equity company Osprey Capital, is the largest private investor in commercial real estate in Naples, Florida. “I am thrilled to partner with Kelly and Aldo Musico and Paul Fleming. The Musico’s have done a wonderful job of bringing fantastic, affordable food to the Naples area and we look forward to expanding the brand statewide and eventually nationwide,” announced Hoffmann.

Paul Fleming, one of the nation’s premier restaurateurs, has been associated with restaurants of critical acclaim for over three decades, including the nationally popular P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, and most recently, Paul Martin’s American Grill. His restaurants have become neighborhood staples from coast to coast. This continued success is undoubtedly due to Fleming’s deep understanding of the industry and his approach to developing brands that stand the test of time. “Tacos & Tequila Cantina blends a passion for local, fresh, hand-crafted food with a vibrant atmosphere. The culture and brand that the Musico’s built in the Naples community embodies the type of experience guests are looking for today and in years to come.”

About Hoffmann Family of Companies:

David Hoffmann, the founder of private equity firm Osprey Capital, is the largest private investor of commercial properties in Naples, FL. His family has invested in over 20 properties in and around Old Naples and acquired many SWFL businesses. The Hoffman Family of Companies include the Naples Princess Cruises, The Bevy, Naples Transportation & Tours, GlobalWorks, Hoffmann Executive Suites, Sunmaster, Signs & Things, Adelheidi’s, EventLux, WeddingLux, and Coral Cay Adventure Golf.


© Business Wire 2019
