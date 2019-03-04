Kelsey-Seybold Clinic : Celebrates 70 Years of Caring, Innovation, and Growth

On March 15, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic celebrates 70 years of caring for
patients in the Greater Houston area, a rare milestone for a
physician-owned and operated multispecialty practice.
Mavis P. Kelsey, M.D., founded Kelsey-Seybold Clinic on March 15, 1949,
when he opened an office in the still fledgling Texas Medical Center,
now the largest medical center in the world. Dr. Kelsey was trained at
the renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., established in 1919 and
founded on the principle that doctors should practice medicine using a
team approach to patient care. Dr. Kelsey believed in this model of care
and aspired to develop in the South a multispecialty practice like Mayo
Clinic.
Seventy years later, that one-person practice is now 425-providers
strong, caring for a half-million patients annually in more than 55
medical specialties at 20 locations throughout the Greater Houston area.
“Kelsey-Seybold was established seven decades ago by Dr. Kelsey, who was
a visionary physician, determined to establish a multispecialty
institution of patient-centered healthcare,” said Tony Lin, M.D.,
chairman and managing director of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “Our
organization has worked diligently to maintain this revolutionary spirit
and can trace back many of our successes and much of our growth to this
key characteristic.”
Just as the medical field continues to transform, Kelsey-Seybold will
evolve to meet the healthcare needs of a region that is growing and
changing at a rapid pace. In the last year, Kelsey-Seybold:
-
Announced plans to build a primary care clinic in Baytown,
-
Expanded the offerings in Cypress and broke ground on a four-story
clinic,
-
Broke ground on a three-story Kingwood-area clinic to replace the
location destroyed in the floods after Hurricane Harvey, and
-
Most recently, announced the development of a new clinic model with an
inaugural location set to open in 2019 in the Houston Tunnel system
below The Esperson Buildings.
In addition to the expansion of Kelsey-Seybold’s physical footprint in
the Greater Houston area, the clinic has ushered in the use of advanced
technology to make accessing care more convenient for patients. In the
last year, Kelsey-Seybold Virtual Health has expanded services and now
offers Virtual Health services to certain health plan members in 18
medical specialties.
“At our core, and from the very beginning, Kelsey-Seybold’s mission has
been to employ the collaboration of physicians and other allied health
professionals to improve patient care and outcomes,” said James Hoyle,
M.D., F.A.A.P., F.S.A.H.M., medical director of clinical operations,
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “What may not be obvious is that this commitment
to collaboration, with each other and with our patients, is the glue
that holds our organization together. It’s the secret sauce to 70 years
of success – and it’s a reflection of the vision that Dr. Kelsey had for
Kelsey-Seybold.”
About Kelsey-Seybold Clinic
Kelsey-Seybold
Clinic is Houston's premier multispecialty group practice, founded
in 1949 by Dr. Mavis Kelsey in Houston's famous Texas Medical Center.
More than 400 physicians and allied health professionals practice at 20
locations and an accredited Sleep Center in the Greater Houston area.
Medical services offered by Kelsey-Seybold include medical care in 55
medical specialties, including primary care and specialty care,
outpatient surgery centers, an accredited Sleep Center, a Radiation
Therapy Center, laboratory services, advanced radiology services and
other diagnostic services, 15 onsite Kelsey pharmacies, and a secure web
portal for patients to communicate with their Kelsey-Seybold doctors,
get test results, and schedule appointments. Patients enrolled in a
KelseyCare health benefits plan have access to Virtual
Health managed by Kelsey-Seybold providers, including E-Visits and
Video Visits.
Kelsey-Seybold has been recognized by the National Committee for Quality
Assurance (NCQA) as the nation’s first accredited Accountable Care
Organization and a Level 3 (highest) Patient-Centered Medical Home.
Kelsey-Seybold has many physicians in the Greater Houston area certified
for excellence in diabetes and heart and stroke care by the NCQA. In
2018, KelseyCare Advantage, a Medicare Advantage plan affiliated with
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, was awarded a 5-out-of-5 star rating by Centers
for Medicare and Medicaid Services for the third year in a row. In
addition to these recognitions, Kelsey-Seybold is home to a nationally
accredited Breast
Diagnostic Center, Endoscopy
Center, Infusion
Center and Cancer
Center.
