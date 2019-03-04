Kelsey-Seybold Clinic : Celebrates 70 Years of Caring, Innovation, and Growth

On March 15, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic celebrates 70 years of caring for patients in the Greater Houston area, a rare milestone for a physician-owned and operated multispecialty practice.

Mavis P. Kelsey, M.D., founded Kelsey-Seybold Clinic on March 15, 1949, when he opened an office in the still fledgling Texas Medical Center, now the largest medical center in the world. Dr. Kelsey was trained at the renowned Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., established in 1919 and founded on the principle that doctors should practice medicine using a team approach to patient care. Dr. Kelsey believed in this model of care and aspired to develop in the South a multispecialty practice like Mayo Clinic.

Seventy years later, that one-person practice is now 425-providers strong, caring for a half-million patients annually in more than 55 medical specialties at 20 locations throughout the Greater Houston area.

“Kelsey-Seybold was established seven decades ago by Dr. Kelsey, who was a visionary physician, determined to establish a multispecialty institution of patient-centered healthcare,” said Tony Lin, M.D., chairman and managing director of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “Our organization has worked diligently to maintain this revolutionary spirit and can trace back many of our successes and much of our growth to this key characteristic.”

Just as the medical field continues to transform, Kelsey-Seybold will evolve to meet the healthcare needs of a region that is growing and changing at a rapid pace. In the last year, Kelsey-Seybold:

Announced plans to build a primary care clinic in Baytown,

Expanded the offerings in Cypress and broke ground on a four-story clinic,

Broke ground on a three-story Kingwood-area clinic to replace the location destroyed in the floods after Hurricane Harvey, and

Most recently, announced the development of a new clinic model with an inaugural location set to open in 2019 in the Houston Tunnel system below The Esperson Buildings.

In addition to the expansion of Kelsey-Seybold’s physical footprint in the Greater Houston area, the clinic has ushered in the use of advanced technology to make accessing care more convenient for patients. In the last year, Kelsey-Seybold Virtual Health has expanded services and now offers Virtual Health services to certain health plan members in 18 medical specialties.

“At our core, and from the very beginning, Kelsey-Seybold’s mission has been to employ the collaboration of physicians and other allied health professionals to improve patient care and outcomes,” said James Hoyle, M.D., F.A.A.P., F.S.A.H.M., medical director of clinical operations, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic. “What may not be obvious is that this commitment to collaboration, with each other and with our patients, is the glue that holds our organization together. It’s the secret sauce to 70 years of success – and it’s a reflection of the vision that Dr. Kelsey had for Kelsey-Seybold.”

About Kelsey-Seybold Clinic

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is Houston's premier multispecialty group practice, founded in 1949 by Dr. Mavis Kelsey in Houston's famous Texas Medical Center. More than 400 physicians and allied health professionals practice at 20 locations and an accredited Sleep Center in the Greater Houston area. Medical services offered by Kelsey-Seybold include medical care in 55 medical specialties, including primary care and specialty care, outpatient surgery centers, an accredited Sleep Center, a Radiation Therapy Center, laboratory services, advanced radiology services and other diagnostic services, 15 onsite Kelsey pharmacies, and a secure web portal for patients to communicate with their Kelsey-Seybold doctors, get test results, and schedule appointments. Patients enrolled in a KelseyCare health benefits plan have access to Virtual Health managed by Kelsey-Seybold providers, including E-Visits and Video Visits.

Kelsey-Seybold has been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as the nation’s first accredited Accountable Care Organization and a Level 3 (highest) Patient-Centered Medical Home. Kelsey-Seybold has many physicians in the Greater Houston area certified for excellence in diabetes and heart and stroke care by the NCQA. In 2018, KelseyCare Advantage, a Medicare Advantage plan affiliated with Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, was awarded a 5-out-of-5 star rating by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for the third year in a row. In addition to these recognitions, Kelsey-Seybold is home to a nationally accredited Breast Diagnostic Center, Endoscopy Center, Infusion Center and Cancer Center.

