Kelvyn H. Cullimore Jr. Appointed as President and CEO of BioUtah

BioUtah today announced that the board of directors has selected Kelvyn
H. Cullimore Jr. as its president and CEO. Cullimore will succeed Kelly
Slone, who has served in that capacity for the past three years.
Cullimore comes to BioUtah with deep experience in both industry and
government sectors. He has served for the past 25 years as president and
CEO of Dynatronics Corporation, a publicly traded medical device
manufacturer headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, founded by him
and his father. He stepped down from his position with Dynatronics in
June 2018, but continues to serve on the company’s board of directors.
Cullimore served from 2002 to 2015 on the board of the Medical Device
Manufacturers Association in Washington D.C., and on the board of
trustees for the Utah Technology Council from 2014 to 2018. In addition,
Cullimore was the first mayor of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, serving from
2004 to 2017. He has a bachelor’s degree in science from Brigham Young
University.
“The board has conducted a thorough search for a new president and CEO,
with many excellent candidates being considered,” said Richard Ji,
current chairman of the board of BioUtah and a vice president with
Clinical Innovations, a medical device manufacturer located in Murray,
Utah. “Cullimore emerged as the leading candidate due to his unique
blend of deep industry experience and excellent understanding of
government, legislative and regulatory functions. We are confident that
BioUtah will continue to flourish under his leadership.”
“We would like to thank Kelly Slone for her tremendous efforts over the
last three years,” commented Rob Etherington, incoming chairman of
BioUtah, and president/CEO of Clene Nanomedicine, a nanotherapeutic
pharmaceutical company headquartered in Holladay, Utah. “We are
fortunate to have an industry executive in Cullimore who has been
affiliated with BioUtah from its beginnings, and who now will take the
helm of the organization. We are excited to work with him to achieve our
industry and association objectives over the coming years, as BioUtah
moves from strength to strength.”
“I have had the privilege of watching the progress of life sciences
companies in Utah for three decades, including the emergence of our
state life sciences industry association, BioUtah,” said Cullimore. “I
am passionate about the life sciences sector and the economic impact it
has on the state of Utah. I look forward to applying my experience in
both industry and government to advance the profile of life sciences
companies in Utah, strengthen BioUtah as a state association, and help
assure we speak with a unified voice to government and regulatory
agencies.”
Cullimore will assume his duties October 8, 2018.
BioUtah will be hosting the 2018 Utah Life Sciences Summit November 1 at
the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek. The summit will feature
key speakers from industry and government addressing issues vital to the
life sciences industry.
About BioUtah
BioUtah is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(6) trade association
serving Utah's life sciences industry. Our primary members include
organizations focused on research and development, manufacturing and
commercialization or support services to life sciences technologies and
treatments.
Utah’s life sciences industry consists of a diverse spectrum with
strengths in medical device manufacturing and services, research and
testing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and healthcare IT amongst
others, and is a key driver of Utah’s economy.
For additional information, please visit: www.bioutah.org;
