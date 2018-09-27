Kelvyn H. Cullimore Jr. Appointed as President and CEO of BioUtah

BioUtah today announced that the board of directors has selected Kelvyn H. Cullimore Jr. as its president and CEO. Cullimore will succeed Kelly Slone, who has served in that capacity for the past three years.

Cullimore comes to BioUtah with deep experience in both industry and government sectors. He has served for the past 25 years as president and CEO of Dynatronics Corporation, a publicly traded medical device manufacturer headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, founded by him and his father. He stepped down from his position with Dynatronics in June 2018, but continues to serve on the company’s board of directors. Cullimore served from 2002 to 2015 on the board of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association in Washington D.C., and on the board of trustees for the Utah Technology Council from 2014 to 2018. In addition, Cullimore was the first mayor of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, serving from 2004 to 2017. He has a bachelor’s degree in science from Brigham Young University.

“The board has conducted a thorough search for a new president and CEO, with many excellent candidates being considered,” said Richard Ji, current chairman of the board of BioUtah and a vice president with Clinical Innovations, a medical device manufacturer located in Murray, Utah. “Cullimore emerged as the leading candidate due to his unique blend of deep industry experience and excellent understanding of government, legislative and regulatory functions. We are confident that BioUtah will continue to flourish under his leadership.”

“We would like to thank Kelly Slone for her tremendous efforts over the last three years,” commented Rob Etherington, incoming chairman of BioUtah, and president/CEO of Clene Nanomedicine, a nanotherapeutic pharmaceutical company headquartered in Holladay, Utah. “We are fortunate to have an industry executive in Cullimore who has been affiliated with BioUtah from its beginnings, and who now will take the helm of the organization. We are excited to work with him to achieve our industry and association objectives over the coming years, as BioUtah moves from strength to strength.”

“I have had the privilege of watching the progress of life sciences companies in Utah for three decades, including the emergence of our state life sciences industry association, BioUtah,” said Cullimore. “I am passionate about the life sciences sector and the economic impact it has on the state of Utah. I look forward to applying my experience in both industry and government to advance the profile of life sciences companies in Utah, strengthen BioUtah as a state association, and help assure we speak with a unified voice to government and regulatory agencies.”

Cullimore will assume his duties October 8, 2018.

BioUtah will be hosting the 2018 Utah Life Sciences Summit November 1 at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek. The summit will feature key speakers from industry and government addressing issues vital to the life sciences industry.

About BioUtah

BioUtah is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(6) trade association serving Utah's life sciences industry. Our primary members include organizations focused on research and development, manufacturing and commercialization or support services to life sciences technologies and treatments.

Utah’s life sciences industry consists of a diverse spectrum with strengths in medical device manufacturing and services, research and testing, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and healthcare IT amongst others, and is a key driver of Utah’s economy.

For additional information, please visit: www.bioutah.org; Like BioUtah on Facebook

