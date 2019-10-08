Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kemberton : Acquires Advanced Patient Advocacy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 10:44am EDT

Acquisition establishes Kemberton as the go-to leader in specialized revenue cycle management

Kemberton, a leader in specialized revenue cycle management (SRCM) services, today announced the acquisition of Advanced Patient Advocacy (APA), a Columbia, Maryland-based SRCM provider for hospitals and health systems throughout the U.S. As a result of the combination, Kemberton will have the widest breadth of SRCM service offerings in the industry.

Kemberton continues to expand on the most comprehensive go-to-market approach for SRCM in healthcare. The combined company’s solution suite includes claim resolution services for motor vehicle accidents, worker’s compensation, complex denials, Veteran’s Administration, Medicaid eligibility and enrollment, and out-of-state Medicaid enrollment. The executive teams at both companies also share a similar mission of patient advocacy and a dedication to ensuring healthcare providers are fairly reimbursed for the care they deliver to patients.

“Kemberton continues to pursue solutions for our customers to deal with high dollar, low volume claims that are too costly, time-consuming, and resource-intensive for providers to efficiently pursue on their own,” said George Abatjoglou, CEO of Kemberton. “As a result, SRCM dollars are typically not optimized and money is being left in payers’ pockets. In a time of contracting reimbursements and tightening margins, Kemberton ensures our customers realize every dollar from every source for the care they deliver.”

“We are excited to add Medicaid eligibility enrollment and out-of-state Medicaid enrollment and claims processing services for our customers. This offering fills a significant need and will bring a great deal of value to their organizations,” added Abatjoglou.

Kemberton now has more than 300 provider locations across 35 states, representing a diverse group of for-profit, not-for-profit, academic medical institutions, and children’s hospitals of varying sizes in urban and rural communities.

“Kemberton’s shared mission and vision as well as alignment with customer expectations made for the perfect suitor,” said Kevin Groner, CEO of APA.

“We are very excited about the future and the opportunities this acquisition creates for our employees, leadership, and customer base, and we look forward to working with George and his team as the go-to leader in specialized revenue cycle,” said Wendy Bennett, President of APA.

About Kemberton

Kemberton is a proven leader in tackling the healthcare industry’s complex claims challenges. As a byproduct of the company’s specialized revenue cycle management (SRCM) services, Kemberton has been advocating for hospitals and patients for over twenty years to improve claims reimbursement. The company applies the latest in claims workflow automation, process optimization, rules-engine technology, and team training to the challenge of resolving complex claims. To learn more, visit www.kemberton.net.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:05aHJ CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental announcement to the annual report for the year ended 31 december 2018, the imterim report for the six months ended 30 june 2019 and additional information on the use of proceeds from the subscription in 2017
PU
11:05aEDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S A : Quiet Period 3Q19 Results
PU
11:05aMORPHOSYS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:05aIncreased capacity, capability, and cohesion in molded polystyrene from Atlas Molded Products
GL
11:04aMERCK : Announces JAMA Publication of Phase II Results of Sprifermin for Osteoarthritis Structure Modification
BU
11:03aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : 5G Conformance Test Solutions Selected by Bureau Veritas for Global 5G New Radio (NR) Device Certification
BU
11:03aLeading Wine Auction House Acker Partners with CellArt
BU
11:03aPIPER JAFFRAY : Completes 38th Semi-Annual Generation Z Survey of 9,500 U.S. Teens
BU
11:03aRancher 2.3 Brings Kubernetes Benefits to Microsoft Windows Applications
BU
11:02aEU's Vestager says breaking up companies is last option
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
2U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
4KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond
5C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group