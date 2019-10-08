Kemberton : Acquires Advanced Patient Advocacy

Acquisition establishes Kemberton as the go-to leader in specialized revenue cycle management

Kemberton, a leader in specialized revenue cycle management (SRCM) services, today announced the acquisition of Advanced Patient Advocacy (APA), a Columbia, Maryland-based SRCM provider for hospitals and health systems throughout the U.S. As a result of the combination, Kemberton will have the widest breadth of SRCM service offerings in the industry.

Kemberton continues to expand on the most comprehensive go-to-market approach for SRCM in healthcare. The combined company’s solution suite includes claim resolution services for motor vehicle accidents, worker’s compensation, complex denials, Veteran’s Administration, Medicaid eligibility and enrollment, and out-of-state Medicaid enrollment. The executive teams at both companies also share a similar mission of patient advocacy and a dedication to ensuring healthcare providers are fairly reimbursed for the care they deliver to patients.

“Kemberton continues to pursue solutions for our customers to deal with high dollar, low volume claims that are too costly, time-consuming, and resource-intensive for providers to efficiently pursue on their own,” said George Abatjoglou, CEO of Kemberton. “As a result, SRCM dollars are typically not optimized and money is being left in payers’ pockets. In a time of contracting reimbursements and tightening margins, Kemberton ensures our customers realize every dollar from every source for the care they deliver.”

“We are excited to add Medicaid eligibility enrollment and out-of-state Medicaid enrollment and claims processing services for our customers. This offering fills a significant need and will bring a great deal of value to their organizations,” added Abatjoglou.

Kemberton now has more than 300 provider locations across 35 states, representing a diverse group of for-profit, not-for-profit, academic medical institutions, and children’s hospitals of varying sizes in urban and rural communities.

“Kemberton’s shared mission and vision as well as alignment with customer expectations made for the perfect suitor,” said Kevin Groner, CEO of APA.

“We are very excited about the future and the opportunities this acquisition creates for our employees, leadership, and customer base, and we look forward to working with George and his team as the go-to leader in specialized revenue cycle,” said Wendy Bennett, President of APA.

About Kemberton

Kemberton is a proven leader in tackling the healthcare industry’s complex claims challenges. As a byproduct of the company’s specialized revenue cycle management (SRCM) services, Kemberton has been advocating for hospitals and patients for over twenty years to improve claims reimbursement. The company applies the latest in claims workflow automation, process optimization, rules-engine technology, and team training to the challenge of resolving complex claims. To learn more, visit www.kemberton.net.

