Kemin Industries : Names Patrick Wood Chief Financial Officer

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, has appointed Patrick Wood, formerly Vice President of Finance for Kemin Nutrisurance, as Chief Financial Officer, effective as of April 1.

Wood joined Kemin in 2013 as a senior accountant before becoming an accounting manager a year later. The following year, he was promoted to controller for Kemin Animal Nutrition and Health – North America, and in 2015 became finance director for the business unit. In 2018, Wood took on the position of Vice President of Finance for Kemin Nutrisurance, the global pet food and rendering technologies business unit.

"Since joining Kemin, Pat has shown his exceptional aptitude for managing financial operations in a variety of business units and across international boundaries," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO, Kemin Industries. "When it came time to fill Tammi's position upon her retirement, Pat's ability to drive continuous improvement and experience developing and executing global strategic plans and budgets made him an excellent fit."

In his time at Kemin, Wood has contributed to Kemin's continued growth, leading multiple due diligence and acquisition teams domestically and internationally.

"I look forward to contributing to Kemin's continued success and achieving our next strategic initiatives on our journey to transform," said Wood.

Wood succeeds Tammi Guldenpfennig, a longtime Kemin leader who spent 30 years with the company. Serving as CFO since 2002, she helped transition Wood into his new role, which oversees finances for all Kemin's 16 business units around the world.

"Kemin has been lucky to have the steadfastness and dedication of Tammi Guldenpfennig in the 18 years she served as CFO. After 30 years with the company, we are sad to see her go but very happy for her to enjoy retirement after her dedication to Kemin," said Dr. Nelson.

Wood received both his bachelor's and master's degrees in accountancy from the University of Iowa. He successfully passed all parts of the Certified Public Accountant exam and serves on the board of Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity. Wood will be based at Kemin's worldwide headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies and textile industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 2,800 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

