Kemp : LoadMaster X15 Awarded IT Pro Editor's Choice

Kemp, the leader in powering multi-cloud application experience (AX), today announced that IT Pro, one of the UK’s most influential tech websites and provider of real-world insights and advice, has named the Kemp LoadMaster X15 a 5-star Editor’s Choice recipient.

The LoadMaster X15 delivers unparalleled performance for organizations of all sizes with integrated hardware acceleration and support for up to 35 million concurrent connections. The dual power supplies and RAID disk drives offer a resilient platform for critical workloads while the 16 Gigabit Ethernet ports and four 10 Gigabit SFP+ ports provide for maximum connectivity.

The IT Pro review calls out the LoadMaster X15 for its superb value, easy deployment, top performance, high port density, good load balancing features, and being 10GbE-enabled.

According to IT Pro reviewer Dave Mitchell, “Kemp Technologies has always stood out with its ability to deliver some of the most affordable solutions. This hardware ADC offers an impressive range of features and performance at a price few others will be able to match, let alone beat.”

The LoadMaster X15 includes:

16 x 1 Gbit ethernet ports

4 x 10 Gbit SFP+ ports

12,000 SSL TPS (2k keys) with hardware acceleration

35 million concurrent layer 4 connections

Dual redundant power supplies

Dual HDD (RAID)

The review adds, “The X15 delivers remarkable performance for the price, boasting a high L4 traffic throughput of 15.8Gbps. It can handle up to 35 million L4 concurrent connections while its ASIC-based SSL acceleration is good for up to 12,000 TPS (transactions per second) with 2K keys.”

The overall verdict from IT Pro was that “During testing, we found the LoadMaster X15 easy to deploy and were impressed with the level of load balancing features. It offers a high port density and is an exceptionally good value -- you'll be hard-pushed to find alternative hardware ADC solution that delivers the same high performance at this low price.”

