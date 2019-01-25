Kemp : LoadMaster X15 Awarded IT Pro Editor's Choice

Kemp,
the leader in powering multi-cloud application experience (AX), today
announced that IT Pro, one of the UK’s most influential tech websites
and provider of real-world insights and advice, has named the Kemp
LoadMaster X15 a 5-star Editor’s Choice recipient.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005038/en/
Read the full Kemp X15 product review here: https://www.itpro.co.uk/server-storage/32213/kemp-technologies-loadmaster-x15-review-perfectly-balanced-as-all-things-should
The LoadMaster X15 delivers unparalleled performance for organizations
of all sizes with integrated hardware acceleration and support for up to
35 million concurrent connections. The dual power supplies and RAID disk
drives offer a resilient platform for critical workloads while the 16
Gigabit Ethernet ports and four 10 Gigabit SFP+ ports provide for
maximum connectivity.
The IT Pro review calls out the LoadMaster X15 for its superb value,
easy deployment, top performance, high port density, good load balancing
features, and being 10GbE-enabled.
According to IT Pro reviewer Dave Mitchell, “Kemp Technologies has
always stood out with its ability to deliver some of the most affordable
solutions. This hardware ADC offers an impressive range of features and
performance at a price few others will be able to match, let alone beat.”
The LoadMaster X15 includes:
-
16 x 1 Gbit ethernet ports
-
4 x 10 Gbit SFP+ ports
-
12,000 SSL TPS (2k keys) with hardware acceleration
-
35 million concurrent layer 4 connections
-
Dual redundant power supplies
-
Dual HDD (RAID)
The review adds, “The X15 delivers remarkable performance for the price,
boasting a high L4 traffic throughput of 15.8Gbps. It can handle up to
35 million L4 concurrent connections while its ASIC-based SSL
acceleration is good for up to 12,000 TPS (transactions per second) with
2K keys.”
The overall verdict from IT Pro was that “During testing, we found the
LoadMaster X15 easy to deploy and were impressed with the level of load
balancing features. It offers a high port density and is an
exceptionally good value -- you'll be hard-pushed to find alternative
hardware ADC solution that delivers the same high performance at this
low price.”
To read the full review, visit IT
Pro.
For more information about the LoadMaster X15, visit the Kemp website.
About Kemp
Kemp puts multi-cloud application experience (AX) within your control.
Kemp’s AX fabric (Kemp 360) gives enterprises and service providers a
centralized, interconnected overlay that simplifies how to optimize,
analyze and secure apps across any mix of environments. With the most
flexible multi-cloud deployment options and radically efficient metered
licensing, customers can easily augment or replace existing load
balancers from any provider. Kemp is the trusted application experience
provider for more than 20,000 customers worldwide. Power your always-on
application experience at kemp.ax.
